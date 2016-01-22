Ferrari - 456 GT - 1997

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: Yes- Documents: Registration card - maintenance booklet - service booklet- Owners: 3.- Engine: 5500 cc - 442 HPDESCRIPTIONFerrari - 456 GT - 1997 with manual transmission and 147,000 km Works performed in authorised Ferrari shops in Modena. No accidents ever, just contact Ferrari with frame number and you will have complete information on the car. €35,000 spent with documents (invoices).A Ferrari 456 in good condition and with low mileage, therefore it is a good chance to have this Ferrari gem at a low price.Note: a small scratchingThe car can be viewed and collected in San Filippo del Mela, Italy.