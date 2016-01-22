loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Ferrari - 456 GT - 1997

Photos Map

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: Yes- Documents: Registration card - maintenance booklet - service booklet- Owners: 3.- Engine: 5500 cc - 442 HPDESCRIPTIONFerrari - 456 GT - 1997 with manual transmission and 147,000 km Works performed in authorised Ferrari shops in Modena. No accidents ever, just contact Ferrari with frame number and you will have complete information on the car. €35,000 spent with documents (invoices).A Ferrari 456 in good condition and with low mileage, therefore it is a good chance to have this Ferrari gem at a low price.Note: a small scratchingThe car can be viewed and collected in San Filippo del Mela, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421056
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ferrari > 456
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Ferrari - 456 GT - 1997

    Ferrari 456

    €59,000 - €76,700 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ferrari - 456 GT - 1997

    Ferrari 456

    €59,000 - €76,700 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€59,000 - €76,700 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!