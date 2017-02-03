Ferrari > 430

car description

The 430 Scuderia continued Ferrari successes with their 360 Challenge Stradale race styled road cars assisted by Michael Schumacher, shaving 100kg from the standard 430 and boasting a top speed of 198mph. Fitted with Carbon ceramic brakes, extensively proven on Ferraris own test track alongside the Bosch system pumping through Brembo calipers. The weight is saved with the abundant use of carbon, allowing the V8 to deliver its 510bhp through updated Superfast2 paddleshift transmission.



We are delighted to offer this fabulous example in Factory Nero with Grigio factory stripes, fresh from a recent service and overhauled brake calipers. The sound this car makes is pure Schumacher, high level exhausts at the rear and steering wheel setting controls complete the F1 style. The stripped out cabin denotes this is a special car. Originally purchased in Belgium, first registered in UK in 2005 after Graypaul Ferrari serviced and corrected to UK requirements including changing the headlight units (original headlight units with the car). Stunning from every angle, acoustics to match and an absolute joy to drive.

