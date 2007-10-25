Ferrari 430 GT3

car description

The Ferrari F 430 Challenge Trasformata GT3 has been delivered by Ferrari to the Ferrari dealership Loris Kessel located in Lugano/Switzerland on the 25.10.2007. The Ferrari invoice shows a selling price at 400.000,- CHF. Out of unknown reasons the car was never used in the next few years until it was sold to its first and last private and German based owner in 2012. The contract of sale in that time is showing a mere 100 km as an odometer mileage. It is reported by the only and last owner that it never had participated in any serious race. It was more a backup testing car which was frequently driven on private events. The overall mileage today shows not more than 3000 km. It will be delivered with a new engine having only 300 km on the clock plus the original engine. It received a last service at the well known and very experienced and specialized Ferrari Service workshop of Stilef in San Marino/Italy before delivery on the 30th of March 2017 at near to 6000,- Euros. The car is in absolutely race ready condition. The limited version of the F 430 GT3 has a radically reduced weight of only 1.219 kg compared to 1.350 kg of a normal F 430 and the 1250 kg of the 430 Scuderia. This was