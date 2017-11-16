loading Loading please wait....
FERRARI 430 4.3 Scuderia 2dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: FERRARI Model: 430 Trim: 4.3 Scuderia 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9100 Engine Size: 4308 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, 3 Owners, Carbon fibre wing mirrors, Carbon fibre rear grille, Carbon fibre door cards, Ceramic brakes, Carbon fibre bucket seats, Scuderia shields, Silver stripes, Carbon fibre engine bay, Carbon fibre door sills, 2 seats, Nero Black paintwork with a Black interior with Yellow stitching, Carbon fibre inlays, 19'' Alloy wheels with yellow calipers, Parking sensors, Alcantara dashboard, Launch control, Climate control, Electric wing mirrors, Yellow rev counter, Leather/Alcantara multi function steering wheel, Carbon fibre paddle shift, Stitched headrests, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 199,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413380
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 430
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9100 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4308
  • Engine Model
    4308
£199,990

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

