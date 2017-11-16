FERRARI 430 4.3 Scuderia 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: FERRARI Model: 430 Trim: 4.3 Scuderia 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9100 Engine Size: 4308 Ext Color: Black
Black, 3 Owners, Carbon fibre wing mirrors, Carbon fibre rear grille, Carbon fibre door cards, Ceramic brakes, Carbon fibre bucket seats, Scuderia shields, Silver stripes, Carbon fibre engine bay, Carbon fibre door sills, 2 seats, Nero Black paintwork with a Black interior with Yellow stitching, Carbon fibre inlays, 19'' Alloy wheels with yellow calipers, Parking sensors, Alcantara dashboard, Launch control, Climate control, Electric wing mirrors, Yellow rev counter, Leather/Alcantara multi function steering wheel, Carbon fibre paddle shift, Stitched headrests, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 199,990
GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Nov 16, 2017