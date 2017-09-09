1983 Ferrari 400i

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION WITHOUT RESERVE at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€125,000 - €175,000 . Offered from the collection of Keith Richards. Single ownership from new. Extraordinary preservation and originality with only 3,267 km showing. A five-speed example from new. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheA Ferrari 400i offered from its original owner is a particularly rare and exceptionally desirable occurrence, even more so when the car remains in stunningly original condition after having only been driven 3,627 km from the day it was built, nearly 35 years ago! Add to that the intrigue of celebrity provenance and one is left with a truly unrepeatable opportunity. Such is the attraction of this breathtaking 400i, which we have the pleasure of offering directly from the collection of Mr Keith Richards, legendary guitarist, singer, songwriter and founding member of the Rolling Stones. The car was picked up from the factory directly in 1983 by the tour manager at the time, Alan Dunn, with seven other Ferraris purchased for use by the band and its associates, after the successful European tour supporting the album Tattoo You. Three 400s were acquired for Mick Jagger, Bill Wyman and Keith Richards, but Richards' was the only example ordered as a five-speed – a striking example finished in black with a blue interior. Mr Dunn drove the car directly to Paris, where it remained for some time, and was ultimately used by Mr Richards for commuting while recording the album Dirty Work. Serviced by the official dealer Charles Pozzi, the car was later transported to the UK and always serviced regularly and properly stored, awaiting its periodic use by Richards when he was in England. In time, the car was modified slightly with the repositioning of the trunk release switch, but otherwise remained entirely original.At the time of cataloguing, with only 3,627 km showing, an RM specialist unequivocally referred to it as the cleanest, most stunningly original 400i he had ever seen, with all the right indicators in place – from the engine bay to the exterior and interior, the car clearly exhibits superior condition throughout, as delivered by the factory, and has never warranted restoration, presenting as beautifully as it did on the days it was driven, undoubtedly at great speed, through the streets of Paris. It is accompanied by its original books, including the warranty card, on which the original owner's name and Jamaican address are clearly printed. Aside from its fascinating history, a Ferrari 400i remains the quintessential grand touring car of the marque – a properly potent V-12 mounted in front, mated to a five-speed gearbox, a clean and beautifully apportioned Pininfarina design and the convenience of 2+2 seating. It is a car that looks as breathtaking on the motorway as it feels pulling through its gears. The fact that Mr Keith Richards is presenting it at auction in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity renders this as a truly exceptional chance to drive and enjoy not only a time capsule example of rock history, but also the story of Italy's most important sports car brand.•Direttamente dalla collezione di Keith Richards•Unico proprietario•Straordinario stato di originalità e conservazione, solo 3.267 chilometri totali•Cambio a 5 marce•Domanda de certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheUna Ferrari 400i offerta dal suo primo e unico proprietario è già un evento eccezionalmente allettante in sé, tanto più quando l'automobile si trova in perfette condizioni originali, con solo 3.627 km in quasi 35 anni di vita. Se a questo si aggiunge che è di proprietà di una celebrità del rock, si trasforma subito in un'occasione irripetibile. Questa Ferrari è tutto questo, visto che proviene direttamente dalla collezione di Keith Richards, il leggendario chitarrista, cantante, cantautore e membro fondatore dei Rolling Stones.Questa Ferrari è stata ritirata direttamente in fabbrica nel 1983 da Alan Dunn, tour manager del tempo, insieme ad altre sette 'rosse', acquistate per la band e il suo team, dopo il successo della tournée europea di lancio dell'album Tattoo You. Le 400 comprate erano tre, una per Mick Jagger, una per Bill Wyman e l'altra, questa, per Keith Richards, l'unica col cambio a cinque velocità, fiore all'occhiello di un bellissimo esemplare nero, con interni blu. Dunn l'ha guidata direttamente fino a Parigi, dove la 400i è rimasta per qualche tempo. È qui che Richards la usava per andare alle registrazioni del nuovo album Dirty Work. Seguita dal concessionario ufficiale Charles Pozzi, la 400i è stata successivamente trasferita nel Regno Unito, dov'è stata regolarmente tagliandata per essere a disposizione del musicista per quando tornava in Inghilterra. L'unica modifica effettuata nel corso degli anni è stato il riposizionamento dell'interruttore per aprire il baule. Per il resto l'auto è rimasta completamente originale.Al momento della catalogazione, con soli 3.627 km totali, uno specialista RM l'ha dichiarata la miglior 400i che avesse mai visto, in uno straordinario stato di originalità e con tutti i riferimenti giusti. Dalla sede del motore alla carrozzeria, come pure negli interni, l'auto mostra condizioni eccelse in tutto, come quando era stata ritirata in fabbrica. E, nonostante si presenti nuova, la Ferrari non è stata sottoposta a nessun restauro, avendo mantenuto tutto la bellezza di quando veniva guidata, senza dubbio non a velocità moderate, per le strade di Parigi. Accompagnata dai manuali originali, ha anche il libretto di garanzia su cui sono chiaramente stampati nome e indirizzo giamaicano del celebre proprietario.A parte la sua affascinante storia, la 400i rimane la quintessenza di granturismo Ferrari, con un V-12 esuberante montato anteriormente, accoppiato al cambio a cinque marce, tutto raccolto in una carrozzeria dal design pulito e filante di Pininfarina con, in più, la comodità dell'abitacolo 2+2. Un esemplare da portare in autostrada solo per il gusto di tirare le marce. Il fatto che Richards la metta all'asta rappresenta sicuramente un'occasione irripetibile non solo di poter apprezzare questa macchina del tempo, strettamente legata alla storia del rock, ma soprattutto di guidare un pezzo della più importante casa italiana di auto sportive.