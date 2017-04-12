car description

This stunning investment grade Ferrari 365 is presented in Rosso Rubino with full black leather interior. The 365 GTC/4 is well know as the big brother of the wonderful Daytona and this 1971 model has been kept in immaculate condition by its two previous owners and has a very low mileage of 30,779 miles. The 365 is a time capsule of excellence and it is a rare opportunity to own this prestigious car which is considered by many to be a fantastic investment considering is family lineage.