loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ferrari 365

Compare this car
£425,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

This stunning investment grade Ferrari 365 is presented in Rosso Rubino with full black leather interior. The 365 GTC/4 is well know as the big brother of the wonderful Daytona and this 1971 model has been kept in immaculate condition by its two previous owners and has a very low mileage of 30,779 miles. The 365 is a time capsule of excellence and it is a rare opportunity to own this prestigious car which is considered by many to be a fantastic investment considering is family lineage.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258639
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 365
  • Derivative
    GTC
  • Mileage
    30779 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
Email Dealer >>

Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed