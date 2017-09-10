Ferrari 365 GTC/4 One of just 31 UK cars Ferrari

car description

Order number 560 was placed by Maranello Concessionaires Ltd with the Ferrari factory on Friday the 14th January 1972 for a Grigio Le Sancy 2.443.048-after the thoroughbred race horse -with Blue VM 3015 hide and light Blue carpets for April 1972 production. The order was confirmed by the factory a week later. Just under three months later on the 30th March 1972,and order was taken by Maranello Concessionaires Ltd's ,Mike Salmon, for a Silver with Blue 365 GTC/4 placed by a 29 year old Mr Simon Agace, director of the very well known at the time, estate agents, Mann & Co for £9,486.98,noting that a 5% discount on the basic price-£392.50-will be given if there is no part exchange, a Jensen. Various correspondence between Mr Agace and Maranello Concessionaires discuss the possibility of Mr Agace collecting the car from the factory for which they would give him an £80 discount! For some reason ,the order was passed to Michael Harting of HW Motors Ltd in Walton on Thames ,who needless to was "very happy" to deal with it. It does appear that in the end the car was delivered to the UK by Lep Transport by truck, having been invoiced by the Ferrari factory on the 20th June 1972.Maranello Con