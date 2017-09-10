Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona-Ferrari Classiche certified Ferrari

car description

Originally order as a Yellow with Black leather and light Grey carpets for a 28 year old Mr Digby Martland author and Chevron racer. Order number 493 was confirmed by the Ferrari factory on the 17th July 1970.Due to being unable to get residence in Jersey ,Mr Martland cancelled his order on the 22nd June 1971.Not wishing to be left with a Yellow 365 GTB/4 in stock ,Maranello Concessionaires Ltd's managing director ,Sean Bealey, changed order 493 to Blu Sera 106.A.18 -one of just four UK cars so finished-with Light Blue hide VM 3015, with no air conditioning. The car was duly completed by the Ferrari factory and invoiced -WITH air conditioning-by the factory to Maranello Concessionaires Ltd on the 17th December 1971, for delivery to the UK by truck. The car had found a home via Maranello Concessionaires Ltd, with 27 year old a stockbroker from London., Mr L.E Tim Hue-Williams, who apparently part exchanged a 246 for the car in January 1972 (not November 1971 as the DVLA seem to think!) .(This was also the year that he was also to start dating British actress, Suzanna Leigh-Boeing ,Boeing, Paradise- Hawaiian Style )The then list price was £9,586.06 plus delivery charges, number Three