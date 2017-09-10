Ferrari 365 GT4 BB Ferrari

car description

Ordered on the 10th July 1975 by Maranello Concessionaires Ltd-number order 806,for a Rosso Cordoba metallizato (106-R-7) with Beige (VM 3234) hide ,with a note stating that the car was needed late September/early October. The car was invoiced by the factory on the 17th September 1975 for delivery to the UK by truck later that month. (this would appear to be the three hundred and seventy second of the three hundred and eighty seven cars built, or the fifteenth from last car built. It was also one of 119 365 GT4 BB's built in 1975). The car was exhibited at the 60th London Motor Show at Earls Court on Maranello Concessionaires stand ,which also saw the launch of the 308 GTB . Featuring on press day one Nicki Lauda, along with his 312B3(T),winner of the constructors championship. The car went on to be sold by Maranello Concessionaires sales director ,Mike Salmon to AL Harding and Sons/Parkside Service Station in Cambridge with a 12.5% discount equating to £15,495.03, for their customer ,Mr John MacDonald who took delivery on the 10th December 1975, being registered KVE 826P,a Cambridgeshire registration number The then (October 1975) list price was £16,380.00 plus delivery, number pl