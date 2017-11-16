Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 Ferrari

car description

According to the build sheets the body arrived at the Ferrari factory from Pininfarina on the 2nd May 1968, passing through the factory where the mechanicals were built and added to the car. Completed and delivered in August 1968, direct from the Ferrari factory, it was specified as right hand drive as the purchaser Mr Verbeck of Brussels, Belgium, apparently a second world war resistance fighter, had lost his right arm! The car was otherwise to European specification with KPH speedometer, finished in Grigio Mahmoud 244.3.931 with nero Franzi hide and dark grey- anthracite- carpet It was also specified with Borrani wire wheels The then UK list price was £8,563.3.11 plus road tax, delivery charges and number plates-exactly the same price as a 365 GTB/4 Daytona! The car was imported form Belgium and first registered in the UK, YBJ 803G, having been imported through Harwich docks, on the 9th September 1971 by Mr John Read owner of Holbay Race Engines of Suffolk. Holbay were probably best known for their engine building and tuning work especially on Rootes 1725cc OHV engines used in the Hillman Hunter GLS and Sunbeam Rapier H120.The car was apparently used every day for the next four y