Ferrari 365 GT 2+2-31,000 miles Ferrari

car description

Delivered new to the then Ferrari dealers in Hong Kong Teco Mecchetti Ltd, 206 Shell House, Hong Kong., and first registered ,DH9517 according to the Hong Kong registration document , on Thursday 28th May 1970.Finished in Blu Ribot Metallizato 2.443.631 with Beige leather and Nero carpets. A Blaupunkt radio was also specified Paperwork with the car would suggest the first owner was a William Lo, who seemed to use it sparingly, as in September 1984, Kevin Wong had Italian Motors, the Ferrari agents for Hong Kong, carried out what appears to a re-commissioning for the road. The mileage by now was a mere 9,257 recorded miles! This included a major service including valve clearances, new shock absorbers all round, new self levelling units, all water hoses were replaced. The body was stripped of all trim, weather-strips etc and then cleaned prepared and re painted in grey metallic. Wherever possible new and factory original trims, seals were re fitted, the leather renovated. In all invoice No 40152 came to a total of HK$68,929.00.Various invoices over the next 10 months show the car covered some 1,200 miles and was returned to Italian Motors for some fettling to sort out engine tuning