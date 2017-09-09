1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€350,000 - €400,000 . Delivered new to Italy. Very rare, original ‘Jute' fabric interior on seats and doors. One of just 387 examples built. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheDelivered new to Renato Nocenti's Garage La Rotonda in Firenze, Italy, according to records supplied by Ferrari, chassis number 17883 was originally finished in Blu Dino (106-A-72) over a beige interior. Completed by the factory on 2 May 1974, the car was in the hands of its first owner, a Mr Rossi from Florence, by the end of the month. The car comes with the very rare original ‘Jute' fabric interior found on seats and doors. The number of cars delivered in the interior is said to be only 30, with most converted to leather afterwards. According to the Italian documents of the car, it was then passed to Antonietta Verlicchi (who owned a 250 GT as well) in 1978. Unfortunately, Mrs Verlicchi passed away in 1990 and the BB passed to her relative, Pietro Bottoni. Bottoni sold the car in 1995 to a gentleman in Italy where it was purchased by its current German owner in 1998. The car sports its original engine and gearbox as well as its ‘Jute' interior. It has received a full engine out-service, which included a new clutch and cam-belts. The car also includes its original owner's manual and tools, as well as a substantial file of documentation.This is a rare example of a well-documented, original 365 GT4 BB and a car that warrants inclusion in any comprehensive collection of Ferraris.•Consegnata nuova in Italia•Rivestimenti di portiere e sedili originali in juta, molto rari•Uno dei soli 387 esemplari realizzati•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheConsegnata nuova al garage La Rotonda di Renato Nocenti a Firenze, secondo i dati forniti dalla Ferrari, l'auto con telaio 17883 originariamente era verniciata in Blu Dino (106-A-72) con interni beige. Uscita di fabbrica il 2 maggio 1974, la vettura era già nelle mani del suo primo proprietario, Rossi di Firenze, prima della fine del mese. Questa GT4 viene proposta con i rivestimenti originali di portiere e sedili in juta. Si dice che le auto con questo allestimento fossero solo 30 e che comunque la maggior parte sia ormai stata convertita in pelle.Secondo i documenti italiani, nel 1978 la vettura passa ad Antonietta Verlicchi, che possiede già una 250 GT. Scomparsa nel '90, la signora lascia la BB a un suo parente, Pietro Bottoni. Nel '95 Bottoni la vende a un altro italiano che, nel '98, la rivende a sua volta all'attuale proprietario tedesco. Questa BB vanta ancora motore, cambio e interni originali. Inoltre, le è appena stato eseguito un tagliando completo, che ha compreso la sostituzione di frizione e cinghie della distribuzione. L'auto è accompagnata da manuale e attrezzi originali, nonché da una ricca documentazione.Un raro esemplare di BB originale e ben documentato, una 365 GT4 come questa è l'auto che può impreziosire un raccolta completa di Ferrari. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.