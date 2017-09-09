1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€2,100,000 - €2,600,000 . Extremely low-mileage example; 4,156 actual miles. Remarkable condition throughout; an immaculate reference piece. One of only two Daytona Spiders originally delivered in Rosso Bordeaux. Authentic, unmolested and thoroughly superb. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheThis superb Daytona Spider, the 85th of only 121 original Spiders, was built to U.S. specifications, with both Borletti air conditioning and a Voxson radio, as well as instruments in miles, left-hand drive and finished in Rosso Bordeaux over Beige seats with black inserts. Completed by the factory in February 1973, it was stored for three years by the famed Chinetti-Garthwaite Imports of Paoli, Pennsylvania. Its official ‘delivery' date was 8 July 1976, via the famous Algar Enterprises.In late 1976, this car was offered via Brian Motor Cars, Inc. of Flourtown, Pennsylvania. The ad in the New York Times described the car as unregistered and showing 829 miles. Larry Farrell of New York next advertised the car for sale in 1981, describing it as an original spider with under 1,000 original miles. In November of that year it was sold to Dr Laurence W. Wolf of Houston, who covered most of the car's present mileage, selling it in 1993, with 4,120 miles recorded, to the present owner. This owner, only the third since new, has stored the car now amongst his large collection for nearly a quarter of a century, during which time it has never been shown in public.The Daytona Spider is offered today with 4,156 actual miles, at the time of cataloguing, and in impressively well-preserved, largely original condition. Its top is the original, as is the remarkable tan and black interior, with upholstery that shows only the faintest patina and appears only a few years old, a virtually unmarked steering wheel and an excellent dashboard with fine ‘mouse hair' and crisp, clear gauges. The only apparent alteration from original specifications has been the installation of a Sony radio, which replaced the original Voxson unit many years ago. Inspection of stampings and finishes throughout the chassis and engine compartment also show superb originality and authenticity. The original top boot and spare wheel are both in the trunk.This is a unique opportunity to purchase one of the lowest mileage Daytona Spiders on the planet, in true ‘time warp' condition. Few, if any, examples have been as immaculately preserved as this automobile, which carries its wonderful honesty proudly, on every panel, nut and bolt. It is only fitting to offer it here at Maranello, as it wears the same finishes applied by this factory's artisans 44 years ago.•Chilometraggio molto basso, solo 6.688 chilometri effettivi•In condizioni perfette, un esemplare da prendere come riferimento•Una delle due sole Daytona Spider uscite di fabbrica in Rosso Bordeaux•Autentica, conservata e in una condizione impeccabile•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheQuesta straordinaria Daytona Spider, l'ottava di sole 121 Spider prodotte a Maranello, è stata costruita secondo le specifiche statunitensi. Con aria condizionata Borletti e radio Voxson, ha la strumentazione in miglia, la guida a sinistra, la carrozzeria Rosso Bordeaux e i sedili beige con inserti neri. Ultimata nel febbraio del '73, è stata conservata per tre anni dalla famosa Chinetti-Garthwaite Imports di Paoli, in Pennsylvania. La data ufficiale di consegna è l'8 luglio 1976, attraverso la nota Algar Enterprises.Alla fine dell'anno viene messa in vendita dalla Brian Motor Cars, Inc. di Flourtown, Pennsylvania. L'annuncio del New York Times descrive l'auto come non immatricolata e con meno di 1.400 km. Successivamente Larry Farrell, sempre di New York, la rimette in vendita nel 1981, dicendo che questa spider, tutta originale, ha meno di 1.600 km effettivi. Nel novembre dello stesso anno viene comprata dal dottor Laurence W. Wolf di Houston, che è poi il proprietario che le ha fatto fare la maggior parte della strada, rivendendola quindi nel '93 con 6.630 km (registrati nell'atto di vendita), all'attuale proprietario. Appena il terzo in vent'anni di vita della Dayona. Conservata in una nutrita collezione per quasi un quarto di secolo, non è mai stata mostrata in pubblico.Questa Daytona Spider, in gran parte originale e in condizioni incredibilmente ben conservate, al momento della stesura di questo catalogo ha solo 6.688 chilometri effettivi. La capote è la sua originale, come lo sono gli straordinari interni beige e neri, con rivestimenti che mostrano solo una leggerissima patina. Il volante è praticamente intonso, cruscotto e plancia sono eccellenti con il loro bel vellutino e una strumentazione pulita e brillante. L'unico pezzo non originale è la radio Sony con cui è stata rimpiazzata la Voxson già molti anni fa. Guardando con attenzione al resto dell'auto, le stampigliature di telaio e motore testimoniano una straordinaria originalità e autenticità. Capote e ruota di scorta sono entrambe nel baule.È davvero un'occasione più unica che rara di acquistare una Daytona Spider con così pochi chilometri, in un pacchetto incredibilmente ben conservato. Sono davvero pochissimi gli esemplari così immacolati, se davvero ne esistono. Autenticità e conservazione riscontrabili su ogni singolo pannello, dado e bullone. È giusto che un'auto così venga offerta a Maranello, dove gli operai del tempo l'hanno vista uscire dagli stabilimenti pressoché nelle stesse condizioni, ma 44 anni fa.