1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION WITHOUT RESERVE at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€200,000 - €250,000 . The 105th of 505 GTC/4s produced between 1971 and 1972. Long-term single ownership, delivered new to Canada. Factory air conditioning and power windows. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheDeveloped from the legendary Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona and introduced to take the place of the 365 GT 2+2, the 365 GTC/4 presented the best of both worlds to Ferrari's customers: four-seat practicality and stunning performance. It features the phenomenal 4.4-litre Colombo V-12 backed by a five-speed manual gearbox, as well as ZF power steering and power brakes. The smooth and sensuous Pininfarina body, penned by Filippo Sapino, recalled the shape of the Daytona, but was distinctive in and of itself.This car, chassis number 14983, was finished in December 1971 and delivered new to Canada wearing Grigio Argento paint over Nero Cogolo upholstery, fitted with air conditioning and power windows. Between 1990 and 1992, at the behest of the car's first owner, Mr Andy Ucci, owner of a construction company in Toronto, Maranello Sports Cars of Ontario repainted the car in its current colours and re-trimmed the interior with beige leather. At that time, the mouse-hair dash was recovered in black leather. Ucci would go on to own the car for the next three decades until his passing in 2009. At that time, the car was entrusted by Ucci's daughter to Ferrari of Ontario who sold the car to another Toronto-area owner, Tom Appleton of Oakville. Passing to a third owner in 2013, the car was later imported to the UK, where it resides today. Boasting a known history from new, chassis number 14983 is an outstanding example of one of Ferrari's finest GT cars of the early 1970s and would prove to be an exciting driver.•In produzione dal '71 al '72, questa è la numero 105 di 505 costruite •Di proprietà di un unica persona per moltissimi anni, consegnata in Canada•Aria condizionata e finestrini elettrici di serie•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheDerivata dalla leggendaria Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona e introdotta per sostituire la 365 GT 2+2, la GTC/4 si è presentata ai clienti Ferrari del tempo come un perfetto concentrato dei modelli che doveva rimpiazzare: mettendo insieme le prestazioni da sportiva di razza di una con la praticità dei quattro posti dell'altra. Monta il fenomenale 4,4 litri Colombo V-12, con cambio manuale a cinque marce, così come il servosterzo ZF e i freni a disco. La linea filante e sensuale immaginata dal designer di Pininfarina Filippo Sapino, ricorda quella della Daytona, anche se ha un carattere tutto suo.Questa vettura, con telaio nº 14983, terminata nel dicembre del '71, è stata consegnata in Canada con carrozzeria Grigio Argento, interni Nero Cogolo, aria condizionata e finestrini elettrici di serie. Tra il '90 e il '92, su richiesta di Andy Ucci, primo proprietario e capo di una società di costruzioni di Toronto, la Maranello Sports Cars of Ontario ridipinge l'auto con i suoi colori attuali, rivestendo gli interni con la pelle beige e sostituendo il vellutino della plancia con la pelle nera.Ucci avrebbe tenuto quest'auto per i successivi trent'anni, fino alla sua scomparsa avvenuta nel 2009. La figlia incarica la Ferrari of Ontario di venderla e la GTC/4 viene acquistata da un altro appassionato della zona, Tom Appleton di Oakville. Nel 2013 passa al suo terzo proprietario, che successivamente la porta con sé nel Regno Unito, dove la Ferrari risiede ancora oggi. Auto con una storia trasparente, il telaio numero 14983 è un esempio eccezionale di una delle Ferrari GT più belle dei primi anni '70. La GTC/4 aspetta solo di poter dimostrare ancora una volta le sue doti di vera sportiva. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.