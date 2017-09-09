1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta 'Plexi'

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€620,000 - €670,000 . Desirable ‘Plexiglas' nose 365 GTB/4. Retains its original engine and transmission. Ferrari Classiche certifiedDesigned to restore the automotive limelight to Ferrari after upstart manufacturer Lamborghini introduced the Miura, the 365 GTB/4 was the most luxurious, most expensive and fastest road-going Ferrari built up to that time. It made its debut at the Paris Auto Salon in 1968 and caused an immediate sensation with its aggressive Pininfarina styling, 352-bhp Lampredi four-cam V-12 engine and top speed of over 174 mph, making it not only the fastest Ferrari, but the fastest production car the world had ever seen. It bested the Lamborghini Miura in virtually every category including that all-important top speed statistic, and was to become a legend both on the road and the race track, where it proved itself time and time again throughout the 1970s. In addition to the immense power offered by the V-12, the car had superior handling to virtually any other supercar of the period. Designed with a near perfect weight distribution, double wishbone with coil spring suspension, front and rear anti-roll bars and four-wheel disc brakes, the 365 GTB/4 was, and is, the definitive Ferrari supercar of the mid-1970s.According to Ferrari historian Marcel Massini, chassis number 13315, was completed at Maranello on 4 April 1970 and was the 146th of 1,284 Daytonas built. Finished in Rosso Rubino (106-R-12) with Nero (VM 8500) leather interior, this left-hand-drive Daytona was fitted with the early Euro-spec Plexiglas nose, factory air conditioning and power windows and was delivered to dealer Romeo Pedini in Perugia, Italy. Its first owner was Mr Augusto De Megni of Perugia, who purchased the car on 30 May 1970. The car was sold to its next owner, Mr Nicola Campanile of Naples, on 30 April 1974. It then spent the next 13 years in Naples under the care of two additional owners before finding its way to Torino in November of 1987 under the ownership of Mrs Angela Prigato. The car remained with the Prigato family for the following 20 years before it was imported to the UK, where it resides today. Presented in its factory original colour scheme, chassis number 13315 retains both is original engine and gearbox, as confirmed by its Classiche certification binder. Still as exciting to drive and enjoy as it was when first unveiled, the Daytona is a true icon of Italian automotive history and a car that will continue to be desirable for years to come.•Muso in plexiglas molto sexy•Motore e trasmissione originali•Certificata Ferrari ClassicheProgettata per rispondere all'offensiva lanciata da Lamborghini con la Miura, la 365 GTB/4, soprannominata Daytona, è stata la Ferrari stradale più lussuosa, costosa e veloce delle 'rosse' realizzate fino ad allora. Debutta al Salone dell'auto di Parigi nel 1968, attirando subito l'attenzione del pubblico grazie a quella carrozzeria Pininfarina così aggressiva, il V-12 Lampredi a quattro camme da 352 CV e una incredibile velocità massima di oltre 280 km/h. Numeri, questi, che non l'hanno resa soltanto la Ferrari di serie più performante dei suoi tempi, ma addirittura l'auto più veloce del mondo dell'epoca. La Daytona ha superato la Lamborghini Miura praticamente sotto tutti i punti di vista, non ultimo, quello della velocità. È con queste premesse che la 365 GTB/4 si preparava a entrare nella leggenda, sia come auto stradale che in pista, dimostrandolo più e più volte nel corso degli anni '70.Oltre a poter contare sulla potenza del V-12, l'automobile ha una precisione di guida superiore a qualsiasi altra supercar dei suoi anni. Progettata con una distribuzione dei pesi praticamente perfetta, grazie alle sospensioni indipendenti con bracci oscillanti, alle molle elicoidali, alle barre antirollio anteriori e posteriori e ai quattro freni a disco, la 365 GTB/4 è la supercar Ferrari di riferimento della metà degli anni '70.Secondo lo storico del Cavallino Marcel Massini, il telaio numero 13315 è stato completato a Maranello il 4 aprile 1970 ed è il 146° di 1.284 Daytona costruiti. Verniciata in Rosso Rubino (106-R-12), con interni in pelle Nero (VM 8500), tra le caratteristiche di questa vettura ci sono tutte quelle tipiche delle prime versioni con specifiche Europa: la guida a sinistra, l'iconico muso in plexiglas, l'aria condizionata e i finestrini elettrici. Questa Daytona venne consegnata al concessionario Romeo Pedini di Perugia e il suo primo proprietario è stato Augusto De Megni, sempre di Perugia, che la comprò il 30 maggio 1970.Venduta al proprietario successivo, Nicola Campanile di Napoli, il 30 aprile 1974, la Ferrari rimane nel capoluogo partenopeo, cambiando altri due proprietari, per altri 13 anni prima di imboccare la strada per Torino quando, nel novembre 1987, diventa di Angela Prigato: nel capoluogo piemontese rimarrà 20 anni. Infine viene importata nel Regno Unito, dove risiede tuttora.Proposta con l'abbinamento cromatico originale di fabbrica, l'auto con telaio numero 13315, ha motore e cambio originali, come certificato dalla documentazione di Ferrari Classiche. Ancora emozionante da vedere e da guidare, oggi come quando venne presentata, quest'icona della storia automobilistica italiana è destinata a rimanere un oggetto del desiderio anche negli anni a venire. 