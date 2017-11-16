car description

1969 FERRARI 365 GTB/4 DAYTONA COUPE . Chassis No. 12525 This Ferrari 365 GTB/4 is the 11th built by the factory, completed May 14th, 1969. Left-hand-drive, European version with the plexiglass headlights, this car is a sort of prototype and benefits from many unique details. It was sold new in Italy and serviced and maintained by Ferrari Factory Assistenza Clienti at Viale Trento Trieste until it was sold to the second owner in 1972. In 1979, the car was exported to the USA where it stayed with 2 different owners including 30 years with the same gentleman. This car has been mechanically refreshed but cosmetically untouched since new. The original condition of this car is absolutely stunning. The paint and interior are original. And the unique details makes it a very special car. Tools, owner's handbooks, original wooden treering wheel. EU taxes paid.