1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Paris event, February 8, 2017.352 bhp, 4,390 cc DOHC V-12 engine with six Weber carburettors, five-speed manual transmission, independent front and rear suspension with unequal-length wishbones and coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers with anti-roll bars, and four-wheel disc brakes. Wheelbase: 2,700 mmFormerly owned by Charles Jourdan, Pierre Bardinon, and Comte ChandonA full matching-numbers, European-specification 'Plexi' carOffered with a comprehensive history file, tools, and full set of booksManufactured in July of 1969 to European specifications, 365 GTB/4 Daytona chassis number 12801 was originally finished in Rosso Rubino (106-R-12) with a black (VM 8500) leather interior and grey carpet. Refinished in dark blue shortly after it was built, the car was sold by Ets. Charles Pozzi, the French Ferrari importer, to famous luxury shoemaker Charles Jourdan on 25 May 1970 and was temporarily registered as 67 WWF 75. It was then registered in his ownership as 400 MN 26. It remained with Monsieur Jourdan until 3 March 1971, when it was sold to Joseph Zagori, a candy manufacturer of Paris and Marseilles, and at this time, it had 4,379 kilometres on its odometer and was registered as 8052 WZ 75.Under Zagori's ownership and upon Charles Pozzi's advice, Pozzi's dealership undertook several modifications to improve the car's overall performance during its commute from Paris to Marseilles. These updates were installed on a gradual basis between 1972 and 1976 and were implemented by Pozzi's chief mechanic, Claud Fernandez. According to the Pozzi books, the car was outfitted with a factory Group IV-style roll bar, a competition differential, a new Group IV-style nose, competition carburettors with new induction pipes and an airbox, wheels to fit larger Michelin TB5 tyres, bigger brakes, and Group IV air scoops to cool the rear brakes. All these modifications are documented with associated job numbers, and the invoices are included in the file that accompanies the car. Zagori joined the Ferrari Club de France on 11 July 1974, and through his association with the club, met noted Ferrari collector Pierre Bardinon. It was a serendipitous meeting, as Zagori's wife, terrified by the Daytona's performance, wanted it gone as much as Bardinon wanted to own it. In September of 1976, it is believed that the Daytona entered the Mas du Clos Collection, at the time the world's most important Ferrari collection. Importantly, this was the only Daytona ever owned by Pierre Bardinon. He registered it with the Creuse Department after having used it on trade plates 283 W 34 and, with the brakes converted back to standard units, regularly exercised it on the Mas du Clos track.Departing from Bardinon's ownership in 1982, the car was purchased by Comte Frédéric Chandon de Briailles, the head of the famed Champagne House of Moët et Chandon and a close friend of Pierre Bardinon. Comte Chandon used the Daytona sparingly, with registrations 884 AFN 91, 905 JKY 75, and 4321 MT 52 as it moved amongst his various properties in France. In 2004, the Daytona was sold to his cousin, Jean Berchon, the organiser of the famous 250 GTO tour that is held in Europe every five years. The car was used by Monsieur Berchon on several rallies, including the opening of the 250 GTO 50th Anniversary Rally in July 2012. It was always meticulously maintained by the best experts, including an engine and gearbox rebuild by GiPiMotor in Brussels in 2009 and 2010, with new paint in 2014.Following its purchase by the current owner in 2015, the car's nose has been returned to its original Plexi configuration. The car retains an extensive file of documentation, chronicling much of its life and including copies of most of the French registrations, including the original registration to Monsieur Jourdan, full invoices from new, as well as a handful of period photographs. With such a wonderful and fully documented history, it's only fitting that chassis number 12801 returns to its adopted home of France. Having spent time in the collection of none other than Pierre Bardinon, it shall surely stand proud within the garage of its next owner.Moteur V12, 4 390 cm3, 352 ch, 2 ACT par banc, six carburateurs Weber, transmission manuelle cinq rapports, suspension avant et arrière indépendante avec triangles inégaux et combinés ressorts-amortisseurs, barres antiroulis, freins à disques sur les quatre roues. Empattement 2 400 mm.•Ancienne propriété de Charles Jourdan, Pierre Bardinon et du comte Chandon•Version "Plexi" tous numéros concordants ("matching numbers"), spécifications européennesAncienne propriété de Charles Jourdan, Pierre Bardinon et du comte ChandonVersion "Plexi" tous numéros concordants ("matching numbers"), spécifications européennesDossier historique complet, outils et jeu complet de manuelsProduite en juillet 1969 aux spécifications européennes, cette 365 GTB/4 Daytona (châssis 12801) était initialement de teinte "Rosso Rubino" (106-R-12) avec une sellerie en cuir noir (VM 8500) et des moquettes grises. Repeinte en bleu foncé peu de temps après sa sortie d'usine, cette voiture était vendue le 20 mai 1970 par les Établissements Charles Pozzi, importateur Ferrari en France, à Charles Jourdan, le célèbre fabricant de chaussures et elle recevait l'immatriculation temporaire 67 WWF 75. Enregistrée ensuite sous le numéro 400 MN 26, elle restait en possession de Charles Jourdan jusqu'au 3 mars 1971, jour où elle était achetée par Joseph Zagori, un producteur de bonbons dont l'activité était basée à Paris et Marseille. A l'époque, la voiture affichait 4 379 km et elle adoptait l'immatriculation 8052 WZ 75.Sur les conseils de Charles Pozzi à Joseph Zagori, le garage Pozzi effectuait plusieurs modifications pour améliorer les performances de la voiture sur ses trajets fréquents entre Paris et Marseille. Ces améliorations étaient effectuées de façon progressive entre 1972 et 1976 par Claude Fernandez, le chef mécanicien de Pozzi. Selon les archives Pozzi, la voiture a ainsi été équipée d'un arceau de sécurité style Groupe 4, d'un pont arrière compétition, d'un avant style Groupe 4, de carburateurs compétition associés à un nouveau collecteur d'admission et une nouvelle boîte à air, de jantes pouvant être chaussées de pneus Michelin TB5 plus larges, de freins plus gros et de prises d'air Groupe 4 pour refroidir les freins arrière. Toutes ces modifications sont répertoriées et associées à un numéro d'ordre de réparation, et les factures correspondantes sont incluses au dossier qui accompagne la voiture.Zagori rejoignait le 11 juillet 1974 le Club Ferrari France, ce qui lui donnait l'occasion de rencontrer Pierre Bardinon, célèbre collectionneur de Ferrari. En fait, la rencontre était inespérée car l'épouse de Zagori, terrifiée par les performances de la Daytona, souhaitait s'en séparer autant que Bardinon avait envie de l'acheter. Il est probable que la Daytona ait rejoint en septembre 1976 la collection du Mas du Clos qui était à l'époque la collection de Ferrari la plus importante du monde. Il est à noter que cette Daytona est la seule que Pierre Bardinon ait jamais possédée. Il l'immatriculait dans le département de la Creuse, après l'avoir utilisée sous le numéro provisoire 283 W 34 et, après avoir installé à nouveau des freins standard, la pilotait régulièrement sur le circuit du Mas du Clos.La voiture changeait de mains en 1982 et passait entre celles du comte Frédéric Chandon de Briailles, ami de Pierre Bardinon qui dirigeait la fameuse maison de champagne Moët et Chandon. Il utilisait peu la Daytona et l'immatriculait successivement 84 AFN 91, 905 JKY 75 et 4321 MT 52 en fonction de ses différentes propriétés françaises. En 2004, la Daytona était vendue à son cousin Jean Berchon, organisateur du célèbre "250 GTO Tour" qui se tient tous les cinq ans en Europe. Jean Berchon participait à plusieurs rallyes avec la voiture, dont l'ouverture du rallye du 50e anniversaire de la 250 GTO, en juillet 2012. Elle était toujours soigneusement entretenue par les meilleurs experts et faisait l'objet en 2009 et 2010 d'une réfection moteur et boîte de vitesse par GiPiMotor, à Bruxelles, et recevait une peinture neuve en 2014.A la suite de son achat en 2015 par son propriétaire actuel, l'avant de la voiture retrouvait sa configuration "Plexi" d'origine. Elle est aujourd'hui accompagnée d'un volumineux dossier de documentation qui constitue une véritable chronique de son histoire, avec une copie de la plupart des immatriculations françaises (dont celle au nom de Charles Jourdan), des factures depuis l'origine, ainsi qu'une série de photos d'époque. Avec un historique aussi abondamment documenté, il est logique que 12801 soit de retour en France, sa terre d'adoption. Ayant fait partie d'une collection telle que celle de Pierre Bardinon, elle saura trouver une place de choix dans le garage de son prochain propriétaire. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.