1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta Alloy

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION WITHOUT RESERVE at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€1,400,000 - €1,700,000 . The only road-going ‘Alloy' 365 GTB/4 Daytona in existence . Matching numbers and offered in complete ‘barn-find' condition . Discovered in Japan after being hidden for nearly 40 years . Documented with history and 2017 personal inspection notes by marque expert Marcel Massini. The ultimate road-going Daytona; ideal for a fresh concours restoration or preservation class exhibition. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheTHE UNKNOWN DAYTONA – A ONE-OFF ALLOY BERLINETTAWith over 1,200 versions of Ferrari's powerful 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona' produced from 1969–1973, only five lightweight Alloy competition cars, which dominated the 24 Hours of Daytona, were built. Further to those, Ferrari commissioned only one street version of the Daytona with an aluminium body, the very car offered here today, a sure-fire standout in any Ferrari collection as the only example of its kind and a car many thought did not exist, bearing the hallmarks of collectability in every regard. A unique car that no other collector can claim ownership to, this Daytona holds distinct ties to its competition brethren yet never turned a wheel in anger and was instead preserved for decades. Presented here in remarkable unrestored condition, having been domiciled for many years and never significantly refurbished, there is no better Daytona for the discerning connoisseur, as it offers limitless opportunities for enjoyment.Chassis no. 12653 is approximately the 30th car in the Daytona numbering sequence, wearing Scaglietti body no. 32. Other than chassis number 12547 (which was comissioned by Luigi Chinetti to run the 24 Hours of Le Mans), this car was the only standard-specification Daytona that clothed for alloy coachwork. Completed in June 1969, this Daytona was equipped with desirable Plexiglas headlamps and power windows, in addition to its tailor-made aluminium coachwork, and finished in Rosso Chiaro (20-R-190) over a Nero (VM 8500) leather interior. In September, the car was distributed for retail to the Bologna dealer Motor S.p.A. di Carla Allegretti, from whom it was purchased later that month by Luciano Conti, the founder and publisher of Autosprint magazine. Mr Conti's company sold the Ferrari in September 1970 to Guido Maran of Verona, who in turn re-sold the car a month later to Carlo Ferruzzi of Ravenna. In July 1971, the Daytona's Italian registration was cancelled and the car was imported by a Japanese dealership three months later. Chassis number 12653 was then featured in the January 1972 issue of Car Graphic, a Japanese enthusiast magazine. In May 1975, the Berlinetta was purchased by Goro Guwa of Gifu, Japan, and in April 1979 it passed to Tateo Ito of Nagoya. Almost a year later the car was acquired by Makoto Takai, and he hid the car away for nearly 40 years. It was fabled and known by very few collectors to exist, but many true Ferraristi were unaware that such a special and important car existed, period. Several tried for years to purchase the car, but to no avail. It is offered here for the first time in decades, ready and waiting for a new owner.Currently in a barn-find state of condition, the Ferrari has clearly been in storage for a number of years, and in June 2017, it underwent a through evaluation by marque expert Marcel Massini. He confirmed the presence of the matching-numbers engine and transaxle, per stampings that correspond to factory build records. While the various Japanese owners conducted a number of minor cosmetic modifications, 12653 remains remarkably authentic in many other ways. The interior in particular displays impressive originality, with good condition confirmed in the door panels, sun visors, interior rear-view mirror, seats, carpeting, gearshift knob and the headliner. Mr Massini also noted that the aluminium panels he examined were stamped with proper matching Scaglietti body numbers and that the original spare wheel appeared to have never been used. When asked about the car, Massini commented, ‘What a super scarce Daytona barn find, the only remaining aluminium-bodied production GTB/4, sold new to Luciano Conti, a close friend of Commendatore Enzo Ferrari.'Currently displaying 36,390 kilometres, which are believed to represent actual use, this rare 365 GTB/4 is an ideal acquisition for the consummate Ferrari enthusiast searching for absolutely the most unique example of any given model. It may be presented at preservation class venues or, for the collector prepared to underwrite a full restoration, chassis number 12653 offers an unprecedented opportunity to refurbish the only street-specified alloy Daytona.•L'unica 365 GTB/4 Daytona stradale in alluminio•Numeri di serie corrispondenti e offerta nella sua condizione di 'barn-find'•Scoperta in Giappone dopo essere stata tenuta nascosta per quasi 40 anni•Storia documentata e note dell'ispezione fatta dall'esperto Marcel Massini nel 2017•La Daytona stradale per eccellenza, ideale per un restauro da concorso o da esibire come pezzo conservato•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheLA DAYTONA SCONOSCIUTA, L'UNICA FUORISERIE IN ALLUMINIO DELLA MITICA BERLINETTACon oltre 1.200 esemplari della potente 365 GTB/4 'Daytona' prodotte dal '69 al '73, in alluminio ne sono state costruite solo cinque, quelle che hanno dominato alla 24 Ore di Daytona. In aggiunta, Ferrari ha commissionato solo una versione stradale della Daytona in alluminio, la vettura offerta oggi, un pezzo da novanta per qualsiasi collezione Ferrari. Unico esempio del suo genere, un'auto che molti pensavano non potesse neanche esistere, ha tutte le caratteristiche per essere un pezzo incredibile da collezione. Una vettura unica che nessun altro collezionista potrà rivendicare, questa berlinetta ha uno stretto legame con le sorelle da pista, nonostante non abbia mai messo una ruota in un circuito. Anzi, è stato nascosta per decenni. Presentata qui in splendida condizione conservata, essendo stata tenuta ferma per anni, senza mai essere restaurata in maniera importante. Non esiste al mondo una Daytona migliore, anche per il più esperto conoscitore, un esemplare che offre infinite opportunità di divertimento.Il telaio numero 12653 è approssimativamente l'auto numero 30 nella sequenza di numerazione delle Daytona e ha la carrozzeria Scaglietti n° 32. Oltre al telaio numero 12547 (che era stato commissionato da Luigi Chinetti per correre la 24 Ore di Le Mans), quest'auto è l'unica Daytona con specifiche stradali carrozzata in alluminio. Completata nel giugno del 1969, questa Ferrari Daytona era dotata di fanali coperti in plexiglas e finestrini elettrici, abbinati alla carrozzeria in alluminio su misura, verniciata in Rosso Chiaro (20-R-190) con interni in pelle Nero (VM 8500). Nel mese di settembre la vettura è stata consegnata al concessionario di Bologna, la Motor S.p.A. di Carla Allegretti. Qui viene comprata alla fine del mese da Luciano Conti, l'editore di Autosprint. Nel '70, l'azienda di Conti la vende a Guido Maran di Verona che, un mese dopo, la rivende a sua volta a Carlo Ferruzzi di Ravenna.Nel luglio del '71 viene cancellata dalla motorizzazione italiana per essere importata da una concessionaria giapponese tre mesi dopo. L'auto, con telaio numero 12653, pubblicata sulla rivista giapponese Car Graphic (gennaio 1972), nel maggio del '75 viene acquistata dal nipponico Goro Guwa di Gifu e, nell'aprile del '79, passa al suo conterraneo Tateo Ito, di Nagoya. Quasi un anno più tardi finisce a Makoto Takai, che la terrà nascosta per quasi 40 anni. Esemplare conosciuto da pochissimi collezionisti, molti Ferraristi ne ignoravano addirittura l'esistenza. Qualcuno, nel corso degli anni, ha cercato di accaparrarsela, ma senza successo. Finalmente viene offerta qui per la prima volta dopo decenni, in attesa di un nuovo proprietario.Nella sua condizione di 'barn-find', questa Ferrari è stata chiaramente dimenticata in un deposito per anni finché, nel giugno 2017, è stata sottoposta ad una valutazione dell'esperto del Cavallino, Marcel Massini. Massini ha confermato la corrispondenza con i registri di fabbrica di motore e del gruppo cambio-differenziale. Nonostante i vari proprietari giapponesi abbiano apportato una serie di modifiche cosmetiche minori, questo rimane un esemplare autentico sotto molti altri punti di vista. Gli interni, per esempio, presentano un'impressionante stato di originalità, con buone condizioni riscontrabili in pannelli delle portiere, alette parasole, specchietto retrovisore, sedili, moquette, manopola del cambio e nel rivestimento del cielo. Massini fa notare che i numeri di serie dei pannelli in alluminio combaciano con la numerazione della carrozzeria di Scaglietti e, infine, che la ruota di scorta originale non sembra essere mai stata utilizzata.Con 36.390 chilometri totali, considerati realistici, questa rarissima 365 GTB/4 è un'acquisizione ideale per l'appassionato di Ferrari a caccia dell'esemplare unico. Può essere presentata ai concorsi per il suo stato di conservazione o, per chi fosse disposto a sostenere un restauro completo, il telaio numero 12653, offre un'irripetibile opportunità di poter riportare agli antichi fasti, l'unica Daytona stradale in alluminio. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.