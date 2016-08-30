loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 360M Rare Manual Ferrari 360 Spider Collector's Example Excellent Service History The Only Colour Combination to Have Best in the UK

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer for sale this highly sought after manual Ferrari 360 Spider. An appreciating collector's item this vehicle is presented in the best colour combination with a flawless history file. Rosso Corsa with Crema Daytona Leather, Bordeaux Pencil Inserts and Carpets and Nero Dash Roll and Convertible Roof. 18" Alloy Wheels with Red Brake Calipers, Brand New Pirrelli P Zero Tyres all round, Electric Seats, Embossed Headrests, Automatic Climate Control and much more. Supplied new to its first Keeper by Maranello Egham the vehicle has been serviced in 06/04 Ferrari Exeter 7478, 07/05 Talacrest Ferrari 16317, 09/06 Dick Lovett Ferrari Cardiff 27914 miles inc Canbelts, then at Italia Autosport Ferrari on 10/08 @ 34822, 10/11 @ 36273 inc cambelts, 10/11 @ 38127, 10/12 @ 38391, then Ferrari Leeds 10/13 @ 38640, 10/14 39449 and 10/15 @ 40726 and lastly with ourselves at 30/10/16 at 41206. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can b

£74,900

Meadowhall Riverside, Meadowhall Road
Sheffield, S9 1BW, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

