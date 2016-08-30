car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Ferrari 360 Spider F1 2002 V8 in very good condition The magnificent Ferrari 360 Spider F1 was designed by the master designer Pininfarina. Behind the impressive appearance there is the also impressive V8 engine with 400 HP. The automatic gearbox is fully inspired by the Formula 1 and makes the car go 100km/h in only 4,6 seconds. The car was maintained by a Ferrari specialist. Delivery is inclusive the original seats, wheels and Ferrari radio. This fabulous Ferrari has only driven 55.500 kms and drives really perfect. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.