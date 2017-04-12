loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ferrari 360

Compare this car
£89,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, 18'' Alloys Rare Manual Ferrari 360 Modena in beautiful Grigio Alloy, 26,200 miles with Full Service History. Scuderia Shields. Very nice low mileage example, please call for more details.

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, 18'' Alloys

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258655
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 360
  • Mileage
    26200 mi
  • Owners
    6
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3586
Email Dealer >>

Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed