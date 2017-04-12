Ferrari > 360

Yellow Brake Calipers, 18'' Modular Rims, Air Conditioning, Full Leather, 18'' Alloys, Full service history Beautiful 360 Spider F1 in Nero Daytona with split black and crema interior. Full Service History with Capristo Exhaust, Challenge Rear Grille, 18'' Modular Split rim alloys with brand new Pirelli P Zero Tyres. Full Major service just completed (2017) and new clutch fitted. This car is ready to go and be enjoyed for the summer. Call for more details
Yellow Brake Calipers, 18'' Modular Rims, Air Conditioning, Full Leather, 18'' Alloys, Full service history
Epsom,
Surrey
United Kingdom
The Ferrari F355 may have been beautiful and a big improvement over what...
Ferrari is not just celebrating its 70th year, but is also hoping to ent...