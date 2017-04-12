loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 360

£76,000
car description

Yellow Brake Calipers, 18'' Modular Rims, Air Conditioning, Full Leather, 18'' Alloys, Full service history Beautiful 360 Spider F1 in Nero Daytona with split black and crema interior. Full Service History with Capristo Exhaust, Challenge Rear Grille, 18'' Modular Split rim alloys with brand new Pirelli P Zero Tyres. Full Major service just completed (2017) and new clutch fitted. This car is ready to go and be enjoyed for the summer. Call for more details

Accessories

Yellow Brake Calipers, 18'' Modular Rims, Air Conditioning, Full Leather, 18'' Alloys, Full service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258654
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 360
  • Mileage
    33900 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3586
Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

