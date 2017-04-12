loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 360

£86,000
car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Electric Sunroof, Full service history Rosso Corsa Ferrari 360 F1 with Crema Interior. 24,000 miles, FSH with all books, tool kit and tyre inflator. Has just had full bodywork refurbishment done, brand new tyres fitted. Complete with very rare factory sunroof - one of three RHDs, Scuderia Shields, Challenge Rear Grill. All services done, this is one of the best 360 Modena's on the market today. Call for more details

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Electric Sunroof, Full service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258653
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 360
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
  • Owners
    6
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3586
Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

