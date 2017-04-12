loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 360

£79,995
Immobiliser, Anti-Theft System, Alarm, Central Locking, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Full Leather, Stability Control, Power Steering, ABS, Black Brake Calipers We have a classic 2002 Ferrari 360 Modena with the desirable Manual gearbox. The interior is beautifully finished in Black Leather with Red stitching and red carpets. The seats also have the Ferrari crest embossed on them. The 18 inch alloy wheels are complemented by Black calipers. This well specified 360 also has the Ferrari Wing Shields.

  • Ad ID
    258646
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 360
  • Mileage
    30143 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3586
Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

