car description

Immobiliser, Anti-Theft System, Alarm, Central Locking, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Full Leather, Stability Control, Power Steering, ABS, Black Brake Calipers We have a classic 2002 Ferrari 360 Modena with the desirable Manual gearbox. The interior is beautifully finished in Black Leather with Red stitching and red carpets. The seats also have the Ferrari crest embossed on them. The 18 inch alloy wheels are complemented by Black calipers. This well specified 360 also has the Ferrari Wing Shields.