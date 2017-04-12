loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 360

£84,000
car description

Challenge Rear Grille, Full Service History, Red Brake Calipers, Scuderia Wing Shields, Embossed Headrests, Full Standard Exhaust Stunning 2004 Manual Ferrari 360 Spider presented in Nero and a beautiful deep red interior. 35,100 miles. This car is fitted with a Challenge Rear Grille, a full standard Exhaust, Red Brake Calipers, Factory Fitted Scuderia Wing Shields and Embossed Head Rests. Full service history. New Pirelli P-Zero tyres have just been fitted making this car exceptional value.

Accessories

Challenge Rear Grille, Full Service History, Red Brake Calipers, Scuderia Wing Shields, Embossed Headrests, Full Standard Exhaust

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258640
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 360
  • Mileage
    35100 mi
  • Owners
    7
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3586
Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

