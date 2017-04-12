Challenge Rear Grille, Full Service History, Red Brake Calipers, Scuderia Wing Shields, Embossed Headrests, Full Standard Exhaust Stunning 2004 Manual Ferrari 360 Spider presented in Nero and a beautiful deep red interior. 35,100 miles. This car is fitted with a Challenge Rear Grille, a full standard Exhaust, Red Brake Calipers, Factory Fitted Scuderia Wing Shields and Embossed Head Rests. Full service history. New Pirelli P-Zero tyres have just been fitted making this car exceptional value.
Challenge Rear Grille, Full Service History, Red Brake Calipers, Scuderia Wing Shields, Embossed Headrests, Full Standard Exhaust
Epsom,
Surrey
United Kingdom
The Ferrari F355 may have been beautiful and a big improvement over what...
Ferrari is not just celebrating its 70th year, but is also hoping to ent...