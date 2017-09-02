loading Loading please wait....
FERRARI F355 SPIDER MANUAL RED - ROSSO RED METALLIC

POA
car description

Information 1996 FERRARI F355 SPIDER (MANUAL) ROSSO RED Belts service just been carried out 23,000 Miles 6 Speed Manual Rosso Red Metallic Crema Leather Interior Alpine CD Changer Part Electric Seats Electric Hood Tonnau Cover Climate Control (AC) Electric Windows & Mirrors 18' Ferrari 355 Alloys Original Toolkit Full Ferrari Service History Recently Serviced Interested In Vehicle Print Vehicle Details Back To Index

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309647
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 355
  • Year
    1996
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
393-395 Hendon Way
London, NW4 3LP, London
United Kingdom

