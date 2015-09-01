Ferrari 355 spider six speed manual Ferrari

car description

Production of the car started on Friday the 27th February 1998 and was completed 12 days later on Wednesday 11th March 1998.Delivered to Ferrari UK by truck and first registered R13 ASK, by my colleague Mark Hawkins ,then of Maranello Sales in Egham Surrey, to property consultant Miss Adina Kohn of London on the 1st April 1998. Finished in Giallo Modena DS430 with black hide 8500 , carpets 151 and hood. Additionally the car was factory optioned with a 6x CD changer (CDCH) at £720.00 and a rear challenge grille (GRD1) at £288.00 (Enamel Scuderia wing shields have also been fitted retrospectively.)The car is understood to be one of only 38 manual 355 Spiders finished in this colour combination ,from the 315 cars originally and officially imported by Maranello Concessionaires/Ferrari UK. Invoices from Racing Technologies, which was to later become Autofficina, show that by December 2005 and with 24,700 miles the car appears to be in the ownership of 60 year old film producer ,Mr Jamie Brown of London, who continued to use Racing Technologies/Autofficina to maintain the car. By December 2008 and 33,000 miles the car was with Mr Chris Green of Surrey ,owner of the Autofficina property,