Ferrari 355

£95,000
car description

Full service history Just become available, a rare opportunity to own this beautiful Manual Ferrari 355 GTS finished in Le Mans Blue with Crema leather interior, a truly stunning combination. This car is fitted with a Sports Exhaust system and a Challenge Rear Grille. This 355 has always been meticulously maintained with a full service history. Complete with 3 Piece Schedoni Luggage Set and Full Alpine Stereo system, Bluetooth, etc.

Accessories

Full service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258645
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 355
  • Mileage
    48118 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3496
Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

