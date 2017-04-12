car description

Full service history Just become available, a rare opportunity to own this beautiful Manual Ferrari 355 GTS finished in Le Mans Blue with Crema leather interior, a truly stunning combination. This car is fitted with a Sports Exhaust system and a Challenge Rear Grille. This 355 has always been meticulously maintained with a full service history. Complete with 3 Piece Schedoni Luggage Set and Full Alpine Stereo system, Bluetooth, etc.