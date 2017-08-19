loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ferrari 355 GTS

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Blu Swaters
Blu leather
Blu carpets
Giallo callipers
29,500 miles
All keys, books and tools complete.
Comprehensive service history.
Annual service carried out in August 2017.
An exceptional early example.

Accessories

ferrari 355 gts leather 1994 italian fast rwd supercar petrol f355 v8 coupe mid-engine 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305423
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 355
  • Year
    1994
  • Mileage
    29500 mi
Email Dealer >>

Unit 3&4 Brookfield Park, Tansley
Tansley, DE4 5FY, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed