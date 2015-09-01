loading Loading please wait....
1999 Ferrari 355 F1 spider, S/N ZFFXR48A1X0117039, Giallo Modena with black, black convertible top, Pininfarina designed, 3.5 litre normally aspirated V8 rear engine, 6 speed F1 semi-automatic transmission with “paddle” shifting, electric convertible top, Scuderia fender shields, rear Challenge grill, original owner’s manuals and spare keys, just completed comprehensive major/belt servicing, the last year of 355 production and exceptional condition throughout.

  • Ad ID
    403748
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 355
  • Year
    1999
  • Mileage
    10910 mi
37  Chestnut  Street
Needham, 2492, Alabama
United States

