1999 Ferrari 355 F1 spider, S/N ZFFXR48A1X0117039, Giallo Modena with black, black convertible top, Pininfarina designed, 3.5 litre normally aspirated V8 rear engine, 6 speed F1 semi-automatic transmission with “paddle” shifting, electric convertible top, Scuderia fender shields, rear Challenge grill, original owner’s manuals and spare keys, just completed comprehensive major/belt servicing, the last year of 355 production and exceptional condition throughout.
left-hand-drive 1999 ferrari 355 f1 spider black 6-speed giallo-modena v8 italian fast yellow rwd supercar petrol convertible f355 coupe mid-engine 2wd
37 Chestnut Street
Needham, 2492, Alabama
United States