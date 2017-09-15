Ferrari - 348 TS (Targa) - 1993

car description

The 348 is a genuine old-fashioned sports car that delivers extraordinary driving sensations.Also called "little Testarossa", the 348 with its superb bodywork signed by Pininfarina, inherited lateral grids from its older sister, as well as rear light grids and sharp lines. Mechanically, the major evolution lies in the longitudinal implantation of the engine as on the 288GTO and the F40 before it. The 348 designation refers to the cylinder of the 3,4 litre engine with 8 cylinders. The« T » refers to the transversal gearbox mounted behind the engine.The 300 HP at 7200 Rpm for a remarkable coupling of 323 Nm of 4200 Rpm. This fabulous V8 brings all the personality and charm to this Ferrari berlinetta. On the road, in town or on tour, this V8 is a constant pleasure. With an extraordinary flexibility it also enjoys the flights to the breaker during which it expresses itself with sounds to give chills.The vehicle is registered in Belgium and the MOT will be done upon delivery. This vehicle was delivered new to the Ferrari Francorchamps dealership and has always been maintained there. This comes from third hand and has been with its current owner since 2003 (the vehicle then had 48.000 km). This model from 1993 now displays original 55.000 km and is presented in the classic red livery on a cream interior.This TS model (« S » for spider) has a very nice targa roof.The mechanics work perfectly and have always benefited from regular maintenance and follow-up by Ferrari. The complete Francorchanps maintenance history is available through invoices. The last big revision included the timing belt. The engine runs perfectly and the gearbox is impeccable. The body is in very good condition with a superb original paint that shows little traces of wear (mirrors or rocker panels see pictures). The rims are in very good condition and are fitted with new tyres in the back. The original removable roof is in excellent condition and the interior is superb with a preserved upholstery, and especially the plastics have been completely refurbished ( known problem on this model solved here which is very rare). The sale also includes an additional set of Challenge type rims fitted with 4 Pzeros 225/40 ZR18 tyres. Also included is the original full leather toolbox and a protective cover. The vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in Brussels, Belgium.