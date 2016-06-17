loading Loading please wait....
1991 Ferrari 348 TS. Presented in Rosso Corsa with Crema leather and Bordeaux carpets. This car comes complete with the original service wallet, book back and tool kit. Also fitted with a sports exhaust, colour coded sills and roof panel. Maintained through The Ferrari Centre workshops for the last 18 years and supplied through ourselves to the current keeper. A fantastic example of an appreciating classic.

  • Ad ID
    418079
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 348
  • Derivative
    TS
  • Year
    1991
  • Mileage
    53026 mi
