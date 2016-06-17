1991 Ferrari 348 TS. Presented in Rosso Corsa with Crema leather and Bordeaux carpets. This car comes complete with the original service wallet, book back and tool kit. Also fitted with a sports exhaust, colour coded sills and roof panel. Maintained through The Ferrari Centre workshops for the last 18 years and supplied through ourselves to the current keeper. A fantastic example of an appreciating classic.
ferrari 348 ts leather rosso-corsa 1991 italian fast red rwd supercar petrol 2wd
Arget Business Centre, Bircholt Road, Parkwood Industrial Estate
Maidstone, ME15 9YY, Kent
United Kingdom
Jun 17, 2016