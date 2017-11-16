Ferrari 348 TB

car description

1991 348 tb LHD Finished in Rossa Corsa with Crema hide 14,650 kilometres from new Introduced in 1991 the Ferrari 348 was the final mid-engined V8 model developed by Enzo Ferrari before his death. Featuring a new 3.4 litre version of the normally aspirated quad-cam, four-valve-per-cylinder V8 producing 300BHP. Imported into the UK last year from Italy, prior to which in January 2016 it was fully serviced by Ferrari main agent Cronos SCAR of Ragusa. This included a cam-belt change, attention to the clutch, an overhaul of the air conditioning system and a FOC safety recall on fuel pipes. An unmolested, ultra-low mileage example offered here in the rarer and more desirable berlinetta coupe form. These 348’s are really coming into their own and just look better with every passing year.