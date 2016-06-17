Ferrari 348 TB Coupe 1991

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Ferrari 348TB U9 coupe 1991, only 36.316 km, dealer maintained in very good condition This is a beautiful 1991 Ferrari 348TB. This coupe is in very good condition and dealer maintained. Ferrari booklets are available. The car has beautiful Ferrari Rosso Corsa paint and the original 348 wheels. The car has black leather interior in very good condition. The 36.316 km are for real. This Ferrari 348TB is in excellent condition and an interesting investment. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.