Ferrari 348 GTB -One of the 14 cars,unique colour. Ferrari

Initially ordered by Maranello Concessionaires/Ferrari UK ,and confirmed by the factory on the 24th May 1993, order number 1461 was for a metallic Black 901/C with Crema hide 3997 and Rosso carpets. This order was later amended by Maranello Concessionaires Allan Mapp, to Grey hide 3393 and Black carpets ,although it seems Ferrari seem to have forgotten to update their records, as it still shows with the original colour combination! This is one of just 14 348 GTB's imported by Ferrari UK ,with at least one having been written off, this being the only Black example. The car was completed and invoiced by the factory on the 13th December 1993.Two days later my colleague Mark Hawkins took an order for it ,from a Mr and Mrs Martins da Silva of Buckinghamshire. Invoiced by Ferrari UK/Maranello Concessionaires Ltd to Maranello Sales Ltd on the 25th April 1994.The car was registered to Mrs Deborah Martins da Silva on the 23rd April 1994. The then list price was £78,999.95 plus delivery charges, number plates and road tax and included a two year warranty. Twelve months later the car was purchased by the second owner Mr Basil Mavros of Hertfordshire, on the 26th April 1995 with some 3,000 mil