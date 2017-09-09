1992 Ferrari 348 TB Challenge

car description

Previously owned by Ferrari SpA. Retained by Ferrari for promotional use of the Challenge seriesRather than finding its way to the racetrack in the hands of a privateer within the Challenge series, chassis number 94984 was retained by Ferrari until 1997. It remained in their use as it functioned as essentially the press car for the Challenge series, used to help market the series (and the car itself) to members of the media and any interested clients that would drop by the factory. Interestingly enough, the car can still be seen today on Ferrari's own website, under the page for the 348 Challenge, and the vehicle retains its original Modena registration plates.The car's history with Ferrari is confirmed by not only its accompanying Estratto Cronologico, but also the car's warranty manual, where Ferrari SpA is clearly listed as the first owner. The 348 Challenge cars are perhaps the most interesting and significant model of the 348 family and represent an important piece of Ferrari history as the very first Challenge car and the first of a great line of Challenge series models. It is quite rare that Ferrari would retain one of these cars for such a period of time and thus, the opportunity to acquire this 348 with factory history should not be overlooked.•Primo proprietario Ferrari SpA•Usata dalla Ferrari per promuovere il campionato monomarca dedicato alle 'rosse'Questa 348 TB Challenge, con telaio 94984, anziché finire nelle mani di un pilota del monomarca dedicato alle auto di Maranello, è stata tenuta dalla Ferrari fino al 1997. Usata come auto del parco stampa, quindi riservata ai giornalisti, o del marketing che promuoveva il campionato, era a disposizione anche dei clienti interessati, al modello 348 o al Challenge stesso, che visitavano l'azienda. È interessante notare che l'auto è visibile ancora oggi sul sito Internet della Ferrari, nella pagina della 348 Challenge. Ovviamente il veicolo conserva ancora le sue targhe originali di Modena.Lo stretto legame di quest'auto con la Ferrari non è confermato soltanto dall'Estratto Cronologico, ma anche dal manuale di garanzia della vettura, dove Ferrari SpA è chiaramente indicata come primo proprietario. La Challenge è indubbiamente la versione più interessante della famiglia 348 e rappresenta un pezzo importante della storia del monomarca e delle auto che sono state sviluppate per prendervi parte. Succede raramente che Ferrari tenga un'auto di questo tipo per così tanto tempo, motivo in più per non sottovalutare l'acquisto di un'auto con un trascorso in fabbrica così prolungato.