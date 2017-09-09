1991 Ferrari 348 TS

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION WITHOUT RESERVE at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€125,000 - €150,000 . 337 km from new; likely the lowest mileage 348 in existence. Beautifully preserved both inside and out. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheFirst introduced at the Frankfurt Auto Show in September 1989, the Ferrari 348 TS was a significant advancement over its predecessor, the aging Ferrari 328. The 348 TS provided improved handling due to its stiffened chassis, lower ride height and wider track. It also gave approximately 40 more horsepower with its longitudinally mounted 3.4-litre four-cam V-8 engine. These improvements allowed the 348 to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and provided a top speed in excess of 170 mph. In designing the 348 TS, Pininfarina stylist Leonardo Fioravanti drew styling cues from the legendary Ferrari Testarossa, including the iconic horizontal strakes down the side of the body, rectangular taillights and additional grillwork on the rear end and over the mid-mounted engine. One can still see the 328, though, in the use of the 'flying buttress' roofline on the 348's monocoque targa-top body shell. This 348 GTS is offered in the traditional Ferrari colour scheme of Rosso Corsa paint with a black interior. Presented in virtually as-new condition, it shows just 337 km on the odometer, likely making this the lowest mileage 348 TS in existence. Included with the sale are all of its original books and tools, making this the perfect addition to even the best Ferrari collections worldwide.•Soli 337 chilometri, probabilmente il chilometraggio più basso di ogni altra 348 esistente•Bellissimo stato di conservazione, sia dentro che fuori•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassichePresentata per la prima volta al Salone di Francoforte nel settembre del 1989, la Ferrari 348 TS ha rappresentato un notevole passo avanti rispetto al modello che l'ha preceduta, l'ormai vecchia 328. La 348 TS è caratterizzata da una migliore maneggevolezza, grazie al telaio più rigido, a un'altezza ridotta e alla larghezza maggiorata. Inoltre può contare su circa 40 cavalli in più, erogati dal motore V-8, a quattro camme, di 3,4 litri di cilindrata e montato longitudinalmente. Queste migliorie hanno permesso alla 348 di accelerare da 0 a 100 km/h in 6 secondi scarsi e di toccare velocità di punta superiori ai 270 km/h.Per la carrozzeria, il designer di Pininfarina, Leonardo Fioravanti, ha usato citazioni stilistiche provenienti dalla mitica Testarossa, tra cui le iconiche griglie che solcano le fiancate, i fanali posteriori rettangolari e le grate su coda e cofano motore. Quei 'montanti volanti', ora su una monoscocca, sono invece un omaggio a una delle caratteristiche più tipiche della 328.Questa 348 GTS si presenta nel più tradizionale degli abbinamenti e cioè Rosso Corsa per la carrozzeria e interni neri. Proposta in condizioni praticamente nuove, il contachilometri segna appena 337 km: questa percorrenza è probabilmente la più bassa di tutte le 348 TS in circolazione. L'auto è completa di manuali e attrezzi originali. Una vera chicca anche per i collezionisti più esigenti.