1994 Ferrari 333 SP

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€2,800,000 - €3,300,000 . Supplied new to the USA, never raced competitively. One of only 40 333 SPs constructed. Four owners from new. Retains its original engine and gearbox. Fully rebuilt by Michelotto in 2016, with less than one hour on engine. Ferrari Classiche certifiedConceived in response to the new IMSA World Sports Car regulations introduced for 1994, the 333 SP was Ferrari's first factory sanctioned Sports Racing car since the 312 PB of 1971. Loyal customer Giampiero Moretti was instrumental in persuading Ferrari to pursue the project, whilst a key ally was Ferrari North America CEO Gian Luigi Longinotti-Buitoni, who identified the positive impact that potential racing success could have on sales in the company's biggest market.Initial development was a collaboration between the factory, Dallara Automobili and long-time Ferrari associate Michelotto, with erstwhile TWR Jaguar designer Tony Southgate recruited in an advisory role. Much of Dallara's initial work was aerodynamics focussed, whilst Michelotto were involved principally in component sub-assembly. However, following construction of the prototype chassis 001 at Maranello, Dallara undertook overall production of chassis 002 to 014, and Michelotto of 015 to 041.Employing a flat-bottomed carbon fibre monocoque chassis, as stipulated by the regulations, the car drew heavily on Dallara's recent Formula One experience, and utilised conventional double wishbone suspension with pushrod operated coil spring/damper units all round. WSC regulations also required engines to be production based and of no more than 4.0-litres displacement, and it was here that Ferrari pulled a masterstroke. By using its magnificent 4.0-litre V-12 F310E engine – effectively a long stroke version of the Type 036 Formula One engine of 1990 – a similar version of this engine would also be used in the F50, albeit slightly enlarged in that application. Success on track was immediate, with five victories from seven IMSA rounds contested in 1994, including a hat-trick for Moretti and his Momo team mid-season. Nineteen ninety-five saw the 333 SP take victory in the Sebring 12 Hours and win both IMSA Drivers and Manufacturers titles, although the car's finest hour was undoubtedly the 1998 Daytona 24 Hours, when the Momo team delivered Ferrari's first win in the event since 1967. By the time of its final official race in 2002, the 333 SP had participated in 144 races, winning 49 and taking 12 major championships in the process.Originally intended for a Rhode Island customer who was ultimately unable to fulfil the order, chassis 006 was sold via Ferrari of San Francisco to Bob Rapp of Greensboro, North Carolina, in July 1995. One of only a handful of 333 SPs to have never been raced, Rapp retained the car for display purposes until selling it to fellow American collector Rusty West in 2001. The current owner purchased the car from its third owner in 2012. During the current custodian's ownership the car has been meticulously maintained in house by his professional race mechanics. In 2016 the car returned to Michelotto and was fully rebuilt; engine, chassis, gearbox and suspension were all included in this full restoration, and details of this work are held on file. The car has since been tested at Fiorano and currently has around 1 hour on the engine. Furthermore, it is important to note that the car comes with an additional set of wheels.Accompanied by Ferrari Classiche certification, basic spares package and period DOS laptop with all relevant software and cables, chassis number 006 would be a hugely charismatic and competitive entry into the new Europe-based Masters Endurance Legends Series, or Stateside HSR events, including the prestigious Classic 24 Hour at Daytona. One of the most significant Ferrari Sports Cars ever produced, it would also be a worthy addition to any serious competition car collection.•Consegnata nuova negli Stati Uniti, non ha mai preso parte a una competizione•Uno dei soli 40 esemplari costruiti•Quattro proprietari•Motore e cambio originali•Completamente ricostruita da Michelotto nel 2016, il motore ha girato meno di un'ora•Certificata Ferrari ClassicheProgettata secondo le nuove normative IMSA World Sports Car introdotte per la stagione 1994, la 333 SP è la prima vettura sportiva di questo tipo sviluppata ufficialmente da Ferrari dopo la 312 PB del '71. Giampiero Moretti, aficionado del Cavallino, è stato determinante nel convincere la Casa di Maranello a intraprendere il progetto. Moretti ha trovato in Gian Luigi Longinotti-Buitoni, CEO di Ferrari North America, un indispensabile alleato che ha subito visto le potenzialità di marketing per incrementare le vendite nel mercato più importante per le 'rosse'.Inizialmente lo sviluppo del progetto è stato frutto di una sinergia tra Ferrari, Dallara Automobili e Michelotto, da lungo tempo legato alla Casa di Maranello. Inoltre fu reclutato Tony Southgate, designer della Jaguar TWR, nel ruolo di consulente. Gran parte del lavoro iniziale di Dallara ha riguardato l'aerodinamica, mentre Michelotto è stato coinvolto principalmente per l'assemblaggio delle varie componenti. Dopo la costruzione del primo prototipo a Maranello, ovviamente con telaio 001, Dallara ha realizzato i telai da 002 a 014, mentre Michelotto quelli da 015 a 041.Utilizzando un telaio monoscocca in fibra di carbonio a fondo piatto, come previsto dal regolamento, l'auto ha beneficiato notevolmente della diretta esperienza di Dallara in Formula 1. Sospensioni indipendenti, push-rod, molle elicoidali coassiali con ammortizzatori telescopici. Per quanto riguarda il motore, il regolamento del WSC, prevedeva che dovesse derivare da uno di serie e che non potesse superare i 4 litri di cilindrata. È a questo punto che Ferrari cala il suo asso nella manica, impiegando il magnifico 4.0 litri V-12 F310E, nella realtà una versione a corsa lunga del motore di Formula 1 Tipo 036 del 1990, mentre per Ferrari si trattava di una versione a corsa corta del 4.7 della F50.Il successo in pista è immediato, con cinque vittorie su sette gare IMSA disputate nel 1994, tra cui una tripletta per Moretti e il suo team Momo. Nel '95 la 333 SP si aggiudica la 12 Ore di Sebring e conquista entrambi i titoli IMSA, piloti e costruttori, anche se l'apice del successo è la 24 Ore di Daytona del '98, quando il team Momo ha riportato la Ferrari sul gradino più alto del podio che qui mancava dal '67. Al momento del ritiro dalle corse, la sua ultima gara ufficiale è nel 2002, la 333 SP ha partecipato a un totale di 144 gare, vincendone 49 e conquistando 12 dei maggiori campionati.Originariamente destinata a un cliente del Rhode Island, che all'ultimo ha cancellato l'ordine, quella con telaio 006 è stata venduta dalla Ferrari di San Francisco a Bob Rapp di Greensboro, Carolina del Nord, nel luglio '95. Una delle poche 333 SP che non ha mai gareggiato, Rapp infatti la usò solo per esposizione, finché nel 2001 non la vendette a un altro collezionista americano, Rusty West. L'ultimo proprietario l'ha acquistata invece dal suo terzo felice possessore nel 2012. L'attuale 'custode' l'ha conservata perfettamente, facendola seguire meticolosamentedal suo meccanico di gara. Nel 2016 l'auto torna a Michelotto e viene completamente ricostruita: motore, telaio, cambio e sospensione sono stati inclusi in questo restauro davvero completo. I dettagli di questo lavoro sono tutti documentati. Accompagnata dalla certificazione Ferrari Classiche, un set di ricambi e un computer portatile DOS con tutti i relativi cavi e software, l'auto con telaio numero 006 sarebbe l'auto perfetta per partecipare alla nuova serie europea Masters Endurance Legends Series o HSR Stateside, tra cui il prestigioso Classic 24 Hour at Daytona. Una delle più significative Ferrari Sport Prototipi mai prodotte, sarebbe un'aggiunta importante anche in una collezione di auto concorrenti.Addendum:Please note that the original bodywork is supplied with the car.Si fa presente che con l'auto viene fornita la carrozzeria originale