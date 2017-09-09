1967 Ferrari 330 GTS

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€1,800,000 - €2,200,000 . One of just 99 examples produced. Original engine, chassis and drivetrain. Wonderfully patinaed restoration. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheThe replacement to the 275 GTS, the 330 GTS was designed to be an elegant, open-top, V-12 grand tourer for Ferrari's best customers looking for the finest automotive experience money could buy. In addition to plenty of room for two plus their luggage, the 330 GTS boasted a top speed of 150 mph and a quarter-mile time of 15 seconds at just under 100 mph.Aside from the obvious addition of its convertible top, the 330 GTS was identical to the 330 GTC that had been unveiled a few months earlier at the Geneva Salon. However, the convertible was built in much more limited numbers than its closed sibling. While 598 examples of the 330 GTC were built, only 99 of the 330 GTS would leave the factory gates by the time production concluded in 1968. Today, these 99 cars are highly sought after by collectors for their fine driving characteristics as well as their gorgeous looks. Chassis number 09481 was completed in February 1967, finished in Argento Metallizzato over Nero with factory air conditioning and was delivered new to official dealer Motor S.a.S. di Carla Allegretti in Rome. In 1970 it was exported to the U.S. and has remained there since. The first American owner recorded is Walter Ancker of Stamford, Connecticut, in 1976, for whom the car was serviced that August by Luigi Chinetti Motors in Greenwich, at 38,760 miles. It was next owned in 1979 by Lawrence Reif, who would advertise it for sale several times over the next year, as would its owners through the late-1990s. By 1995 it had been refinished in its present iconic colour scheme Rosso over tan. It joined the collection of the present owner several years ago.The car retains its original engine, chassis, gearbox and body number stampings, and its finishes throughout still present in very nice overall condition, including the Borrani wire wheels. Its seats are tight, and the car is equipped with its original factory air-conditioning, as well as a Becker tape deck. It is accompanied by a full-size spare, in the trunk, as well as a top boot, partial tool set and a jack.This is a lovely 330 GTS for any fine collection.•Uno dei soli 99 esemplari prodotti•Motore, telaio e trasmissione originali•Restauro di prima qualità•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheErede della 275 GTS, la 330 GTS è stata progettata per essere un'elegante V-12 Grand Tourer aperta, pensata per soddisfare i più esigenti clienti Ferrari sempre alla ricerca del meglio in campo automobilistico. Oltre a essere particolarmente spaziosa, per i due occupanti e il loro bagaglio, la 330 GTS vanta una velocità massima di oltre 240 km/h.A parte l'evidente aggiunta del tetto apribile, la 330 GTS era identica alla 330 GTC presentata alcuni mesi prima al Salone di Ginevra. Tuttavia, la versione aperta è stata costruita in un numero molto più limitato di pezzi. Mentre della coupé gli esemplari furono 598, le 330 GTS prodotte fino al 1968 sono solo 99. Oggi, queste auto sono molto ricercate dai collezionisti. Per le loro caratteristiche di guida eccellenti, certo, ma anche per la loro splendida linea.L'auto con telaio numero 09481, completata nel febbraio del '67, esce di fabbrica in Argento Metallizzato con interni Nero e con l'impianto dell'aria condizionata. Consegnata nuova al concessionario ufficiale Motor S.a.S. di Carla Allegretti, a Roma, nel '70 viene esportata negli Stati Uniti dov'è rimasta fino ad oggi. Il primo proprietario americano arriva nel 1976 ed è Walter Ancker di Stamford, Connecticut. Di lui la Luigi Chinetti Motors di Greenwich registra un tagliando nell'agosto dello stesso anno, a quota 38.760 miglia (62.378 km). Nel 1979 la GTS passa a Lawrence Reif, che la mette in vendita più volte nel corso dell'anno, così come faranno i successivi proprietari fino alla fine degli anni '90. Nel '95 intanto viene ridipinta nell'iconico abbinamento Rosso per la carrozzeria e marrone chiaro per gli interni. L'auto è entrata a far parte della collezione dell'attuale proprietario diversi anni fa.La 330 GTS conserva motore, telaio, cambio e numero di serie originali. Inoltre, le finiture sono ancora molto belle. Da segnalare i cerchi a raggi Borrani. Inoltre i sedili sono integri e l'auto è dotata dell'impianto di aria condizionata originale di fabbrica, così come del mangiacassette Becker. Nel baule ci sono la ruota di scorta, il copri capote, gli attrezzi (non completi) e un cric.Bellissimo esemplare di 330 GTS, davvero da collezione. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.