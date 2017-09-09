loading Loading please wait....
1964 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series I

€275,000 - €325,000 (£253,027.50 - £299,032.50)
No Reserve
RM Sotheby's - Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione
Ferrari S.p.A. 09 Sep 2017

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION WITHOUT RESERVE at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€275,000 - €325,000 . The 28th 330 GT 2+2 produced. Recently restored in its original colours. Delivered new to Germany. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheThe 28th 330 GT 2+2 produced by Ferrari, chassis no. 5421 was built for the European market and fitted with a four-speed transmission with overdrive and instruments in kilometres. Finished in Grigio Notte (18993 M) over a Nero (VM 8500) leather interior, as an early example, this 330 GT 2+2 boasts the distinctive four-headlight nose characteristic of the first-series of the model, a completely new body style that sought to attract American buyers, remaining entirely unique in Ferrari's line-up.Originally delivered new to Germany, the car was sold in early 1964 to its first owner, a Mr Baumgart of Germany. At some point later, it was repainted red and by 1980, it was noted as being owned by Rolf Peter Ditter, the owner of a plastic manufacturing company in Kinzigtal, Germany. Mr Ditter was clearly very proud of his car and showed it during the Black Forest meeting in Germany on 19 April 1980, as well as at the Auto Becker meeting at the Nürburgring on 4 June 1980.Not much is known about the car's later history, but it eventually moved to England and remained there until 2015, with its most recent English owner acquiring it in 2008 from Christchurch. At that time, chassis no. 5421 was exported to France, where it was fully restored last year. Returned to its original Grigio Notte over Nero, the car presents brilliantly throughout and would make for the ideal, gentlemanly Ferrari grand tourer to drive and enjoy for a family of four.•La ventottesima 330 GT 2+2 prodotta•Recentemente riportata ai suoi colori originali•Consegnata nuova in Germania•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheLa ventottesima 330 GT 2+2 prodotta da Ferrari, ha il telaio nº 5421 ed è stata costruita per il mercato europeo con cambio a quattro velocità con overdrive e la strumentazione in chilometri. Verniciata in Grigio Notte (18993 M), con interno in pelle Nero (VM 8500), essendo una delle prime della serie, questa 330 GT 2+2 sfoggia il tipico muso a quattro fanali e una carrozzeria completamente nuova con uno stile che, ancorché fortemente Ferrari, strizzava l'occhio al gusto americano, nella speranza di riuscire ad attrarre un pubblico maggiore.Consegnata nuova in Germania, l'auto fu venduta agli inizi del '64 a Baumgart, il suo primo proprietario. Di quest'auto si sa che a un certo punto è stata ridipinta in rosso e che nel 1980 era di Rolf Peter Ditter, proprietario di una società specializzata nella produzione di plastica a Kinzigtal, sempre in Germania. Ditter era molto orgoglioso della sua Ferrari e non perdeva occasione per partecipare ai raduni, come quello del 19 aprile 1980 nella Foresta Nera o quell'altro di Auto Becker al Nürburgring, del 4 giugno 1980.Da questo momento in poi si conosce molto poco della sua storia, se non che finisce in Inghilterra, con il suo proprietario britannico più recente che la rilevò da Christchurch nel 2008. Lì rimane fino al 2015 quando, la GT 2+2 con telaio nº 5421, è stata esportata in Francia, dove lo scorso anno viene completamente restaurata. Ritornata all'originale Grigio Notte con interni Nero, l'auto si presenta impeccabile sotto ogni punto di vista, una granturismo signorile per viaggiare in compagnia. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310499
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ferrari > 330
  • Derivative
    GT
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    09/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    150
41042,
Italy

