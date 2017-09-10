Ferrari 328 GTS -One owner/8,000 miles Ferrari

car description

First registered 16th November 1988, still on the red bordered tax free number plate F802 PUW . Collected on Saturday the 26th November 1988 from Maranello Concessionaires Ltd ,by its one and only owner ,a former Cathay Pacific captain. The car was actually part of the Hong Kong agents, Andrew Turner's 'Italian Motors' allocation. Reallocated and handled by Maranello Concessionaires Ltd, hence its immediate availability at a time when there was a four year wait in the UK with cars fetching up to £150,000 in the 'over's' market.. Maranello Concessionaires Ltd's invoice shows the base car costing £37,325.00.air conditioning £1,350.00,anti lock braking (ABS) £1,250 beige leather headlining and rear window surround £650.00 and £460.00 respectively colour coded rear aerofoil £225.00 ,export registration and delivery charges £450.00 bringing invoice number 2733 to a total of £41,710.00 excluding vat. The car was invoiced to a Hong Kong address for tax purposes although it never left the British shores, more accurately Horsham! After twelve months the owner decided that as the car was never going to go to Hong Kong he was liable to pay the relevant VAT and Car Tax and contacted the releva