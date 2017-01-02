loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 328 GTS ABS

£74,995
car description

Vehicle Description 1988 Ferrari 328 GTS ABS. Presented in Rosso Corsa with Magnolia leather and Tan carpets. This car comes complete with an extensive history file, original leather wallet, book pack, tool kit, inspection light and jack kit. Fitted with a sports exhaust, previously sold by The Ferrari Centre and featured in our Classic and Sports Car article in August 2014. This car has just had a full service including replacement cam belts ready for the new owner. A great example of an extremely popular Ferrari.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224745
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 328
  • Derivative
    328 GTS
  • Year
    1988
  • Mileage
    50033 mi
