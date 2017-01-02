Vehicle Description 1988 Ferrari 328 GTS ABS. Presented in Rosso Corsa with Magnolia leather and Tan carpets. This car comes complete with an extensive history file, original leather wallet, book pack, tool kit, inspection light and jack kit. Fitted with a sports exhaust, previously sold by The Ferrari Centre and featured in our Classic and Sports Car article in August 2014. This car has just had a full service including replacement cam belts ready for the new owner. A great example of an extremely popular Ferrari.
ferrari 328 gts abs leather rosso-corsa 1988 italian fast red rwd supercar petrol v8 coupe mid-engine 2wd
