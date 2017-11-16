loading Loading please wait....
FERRARI 328 Ferrari 328 3.2 GTS 2dr

Type: Used Year: 1986 Make: FERRARI Model: 328 Trim: Ferrari 328 3.2 GTS 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 46953 Engine Size: Ext Color: Red Rosso Corsa

FACTORY OPTIONS: 3.2 V8 Producing 270 BHP, Air Conditioning, An appreciating classic, the much rarer and sought after replacement for the 308, Central Locking, Electric Mirrors, Heated Rear Windscreen, One of the last models designed during Enzo Ferrari's Lifetime, Original Factory Installed Cassette Storage, Power Antenna, Quartz Clock, Supplied new in the US, This Must Be The Best Priced 328 GTS On The Market, To all speculators and investors, this is an ideal opportunity to acquire an appreciating asset, Trade enquiries welcome, VAT Qualifying.

  • Ad ID
    401601
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 328
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    46953 mi
  • Doors
    2
