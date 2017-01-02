Ferrari 328 Additional Information Immaculate. One of the last opportunities to own a genuine low mileage, Ferrari 328 GTS. 1989, ABS. Full documentation from new, including; Spare keys, Book pack, service book, owners manual, tool kit, jack - All complete. Cover for roof for behind seats. Still smells new. Spare tyre. Still on original tyres, with lots of life left in them.
1989 ferrari 328 gts red abs manual 2017 italian fast rwd supercar petrol v8 coupe mid-engine 2wd
Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom
Despite it being a substantially new car when it was launched in 1985, t...
A Ferrari 330GT Nembo Spyder is to be offered by H&H Classics on 29 Marc...