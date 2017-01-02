1989 Ferrari 328 Gts

car description

Ferrari 328 Additional Information Immaculate. One of the last opportunities to own a genuine low mileage, Ferrari 328 GTS. 1989, ABS. Full documentation from new, including; Spare keys, Book pack, service book, owners manual, tool kit, jack - All complete. Cover for roof for behind seats. Still smells new. Spare tyre. Still on original tyres, with lots of life left in them.