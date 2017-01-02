loading Loading please wait....
1989 Ferrari 328 Gts

POA
car description

Ferrari 328 Additional Information Immaculate. One of the last opportunities to own a genuine low mileage, Ferrari 328 GTS. 1989, ABS. Full documentation from new, including; Spare keys, Book pack, service book, owners manual, tool kit, jack - All complete. Cover for roof for behind seats. Still smells new. Spare tyre. Still on original tyres, with lots of life left in them.

1989 ferrari 328 gts red abs manual 2017 italian fast rwd supercar petrol v8 coupe mid-engine 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224721
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 328
  • Derivative
    328 GTS
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    6110 mi
Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom

