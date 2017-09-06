loading Loading please wait....
1989 Ferrari 328 GTB

$119,800 (£91,862.64)
1989 Ferrari 328 GTB, S/N ZFFXA19A6K0081569, Prugna with crema, 3.2 litre V8 engine, 5 speed gear box, USA example with power windows, air conditioning, ABS, delivered new August 11, 1989 by Cavallino Classics of Scottsdale, Arizona to the first and only owner Mr. Vern Zimmerman, believed to be the only 1989 328 GTB ever produced in Prugna, complete with original owner’s manuals and pouch, tool roll and jack, original dealer invoice and original window sticker, built in May of the final year of 328 production and one of fewer than 40 USA 1989 328 GTB produced. Comprehensive major servicing to all systems by Ferrari specialist Boston Sportscar. This Prugna GTB has been used regularly and enthusiastically in the Southwest USA and as such has stone chipping on the nose collected during Mr. Zimmerman’s spirited driving. While not concours, this GTB is dialed in for both the collector and driver and presents a rare opportunity to purchase a one owner last year of production 328 GTB.

  • Ad ID
    310653
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 328
  • Derivative
    328 GTB
  • Year
    1989
  • Mileage
    44450 mi
37  Chestnut  Street
Needham, 2492, Alabama
United States

