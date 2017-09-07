loading Loading please wait....
1987 FERRARI 328 GTS

$95,500 (£73,191.20)
--Rosso Corsa with Tan leather interior and Red carpeting, 21,000 Miles from New, 1-Owner from new. This 328 GTS is in excellent condition throughout having been collector owned and cared for from new. It is complete with full service history. This 328 GTS received a major service including timing belts in September 2016 and only a few hundred miles ago by a well-known Southern Ferrari specialist. It has most recently been fitted with new tires and given a 4-wheel alignment. Absolutely anything and everything needed was addressed to bring this 328 to its current exceptional and ready to use condition. It is complete with all original books, tools, keys and complete ownership/service history.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310896
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 328
  • Derivative
    328 GTS
  • Year
    1987
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
203 West Hills Road, Huntington Station
Huntington station, 11746, New York
United States

