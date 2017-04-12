Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Factory Hard Top, Radio, Service history Ferrari 308 GTS in White with 28,700 miles. Two previous owners. Stunning condition with body work restoration by ourselves two years ago complete with gorgeous Bordeaux interior. History file with original service book and current MOT. 308''s are greatly appreciating classics and a joy to drive. Please call us for more details
Epsom,
Surrey
United Kingdom
