Ferrari 308

£90,000
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Factory Hard Top, Radio, Service history Ferrari 308 GTS in White with 28,700 miles. Two previous owners. Stunning condition with body work restoration by ourselves two years ago complete with gorgeous Bordeaux interior. History file with original service book and current MOT. 308''s are greatly appreciating classics and a joy to drive. Please call us for more details

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Factory Hard Top, Radio, Service history

  • Ad ID
    258649
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 308
  • Derivative
    GTS
  • Mileage
    28695 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Engine Size
    2926
Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

