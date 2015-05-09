Ferrari - 308 GTSi Targa - 1980

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity and become the new owner of this timeless classic Ferrari targa convertible! This is a NO RESERVE AUCTION. The 308 is one of the most evocative historical Ferraris. The Pinifarina design is of unprecedented beauty, even a non-car enthusiast will recognise it. The 308 GTS is the Ferrari with the biggest fun factor and is regarded by many as the most beautiful Ferrari ever. In the 1980s this model became wildly popular because of the hit TV-series "Magnum P.I." through which it quickly acquired its iconic status. This specimen is technically / engine-wise in very well maintained condition, runs very neatly, powerful and a pleasure to drive. Another plus is the car only has 26,247 miles on the odometer. Also, a CLEAN CAR FAX is included with this Ferrari. It is a low production Ferrari in a rising Ferrari market (of the 308GTSi only 1743 were produced). Don’t let this opportunity pass and become the new owner of this stunning Ferrari.Information about the car:Ferrari 308 GTSi Targa - 1982 (Matching numbers) Brand: Ferrari. Type : 308 GTSi Targa. Year of manufacture: 1982. Colour : Rossa Corsa Fer 300 / leather interior (black). Engine and power: 2927 cc (90° Alloy V8) (Matching numbers) with Bosch Digiplex injection system. Fuel: Petrol. Transmission: Manual (Matching numbers) Odometer reading: 26,247. Number of keys: 1. Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full). Documents / registration number: USA title. VIN: ZFFAA02A3A0031947. Options: - Targa top included.- Air conditioning.- Leather interior- Power windows.- Cromodora wheels (no spare wheel).- CLEAN CARFAX report.- Original spare wheel is included.- Original owners manual present.ADDITIONAL REMARKS:- Resprayed in the past in Rosso Corsa.- Delivered with a new Dutch periodic vehicle inspection.- Large light/ventilation and horn currently not working, reason unknown. The car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.