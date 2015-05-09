Ferrari - 308 GTS QV (Quattrovalvole) Targa - 1985

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity and become the new owner of this timeless classic Ferrari targa convertible! This is a NO RESERVE AUCTION. The 308 is one of the most evocative historical Ferraris. The Pinifarina design is of unprecedented beauty, even a non-car enthusiast will recognise it. This car has a 240hp engine, 4 valves per cylinder, Quattrovalvole, is the last from the 308 series. Therefore also the most developed and reliable of this type which was built from 1976 to 1985. In the GTS version the 308QV is the car with the biggest fun factor. This car is in very neat condition and comes with booklets, invoices, the original Ferrari tool set and a CLEAN CAR FAX, the car has never had damage and has very neat Prugna Metallica paint. The interior is still totally original. In addition, the car runs beautifully and is a pleasure to drive. Do not miss out on this opportunity and become the new owner of this beautiful Ferrari in a rising Ferrari market (of this 308GTS QV only 3,042 units were produced).Information about the car:Ferrari 308 GTS QV (Quattrovalvole) Targa - 1984 (Matching numbers)Make: Ferrari.Model: 308 GTS QV (Quattrovalvole) Targa.Year of manufacture: 1985Colour: Prugna Metallica. Engine and power: 2927cc (90° Alloy V8) (Matching numbers).Fuel: Petrol.Transmission: Manual.Odometer reading: 74754 miles.Number of keys: 1.Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full).VIN: ZFFUA13AXF0053419.Options:- Original leather interior.-Spare wheel is included (matching and original).-Michelin Plot tyres as good as new, on original Ferrari light-alloy wheels.-Electric windows.- Air conditioning.- Original Ferrari toolkit included.-Original booklets included.-Invoices/maintenance available.-Radio-CD player-Clean CARFAX report included.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, The Netherlands.