Ferrari 308 GTS Ferrari

Order number S/180,was placed with the factory by Maranello Concessionaires Ltd's managing director ,Mr Sean Bealey on Monday 5th November 1979 for an Argento Auteil (silver) 308 GTS with beige hide (VM3218) seats with black hide (VM 8500) door cards with black carpets. In addition to the metallic paint the car was optioned with 7.5"wide wheels-now replaced with 16" wheels. Duly completed and invoiced by the Ferrari factory on the 11th January 1980 for delivery to the UK by truck. Upon its arrival in the UK , Maranello Concessionaires Ltd invoiced their then Ferrari agents in Torquay ,Devon Wadham Stringer-(who were also Rolls-Royce and Bentley dealers-Torquay also had a De Tomaso dealerships!)on the 3rd March 1980. According to the marketing form a "60+ year old solicitor Mr George Langwell-Plum" became the first owner, being registered ODV 6W,on the 27th January 1981.By 1988 the car had covered a mere 11,500 miles. Upon its sale in July 2003 by Mr Langwell-Plum when it had covered a warranted 15,500 miles adding to the letter "The vehicle has been serviced in accordance with the manufacturers recommendations ,initially at the selling dealers, but subsequently by a private garage